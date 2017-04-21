The 9 best cordless drills 2024: Amazon drops the prices of top drills

Cordless drills are endlessly useful for a wide range of DIY tasks. Whether you’re assembling furniture, making repairs, mounting a TV or putting up new curtains, the best cordless drills will get to places where bigger mains-powered drills won’t fit. There’s no need to worry about the cable or finding a nearby plug socket.

However, choosing the best cordless drill for the job isn’t easy. With five different drill types to pick from, they each have their own strengths, weaknesses and uses – not to mention that the various models can differ hugely in both power and battery life as well. I’ve tested loads of cordless drills for Expert Reviews over the past seven years and the most important piece of advice I can give is that the right tool for the job makes all the difference.

So if, like me, you’ve struggled to drill holes into concrete lintels to put up blinds, or persevered with a cheap drill bit only for it to shear off in use, then it’s likely the right time to pick up a new cordless drill for your household DIY projects. These are my tried and tested recommendations.

READ NEXT: Best stud finder