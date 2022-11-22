Best board games for kids: Engage and entertain for less this Black Friday

Complexity: It never hurts to challenge a child, but when it’s something that’s supposed to be fun, you don’t want the difficulty level to spoil the game. Depending on your child’s age and development, you may want to choose a game that doesn’t have too many rules, or where the rules are easy to follow. It’s also worth considering whether they will do better with fast-paced games or slow, methodical games.

Competitive level: Some games are more competitive than others and there’s nothing wrong with nurturing a competitive spirit – games can help children learn to win or lose with grace and respect. Alternatively, you can encourage a child’s ability to work with others by choosing cooperation games instead.

Attention and focus: How is your child’s attention span? If they have difficulty focusing for longer periods of time, it won’t be fun for them to play long, drawn-out games. Look for games that keep all the players engaged as much as possible.

Physical space: Some games can get a little rowdy and require room to play. Consider the amount of space you have available and whether furniture, or other items, will need to be moved before playing. A game that requires you to shift heavy objects first is less likely to get played as much in the home.

Classic games or modern games?

There are many popular games that you probably already know about – Monopoly, Candyland, Battleships and so on – and most people will already have these games on their shelves or on their to-buy list. In this roundup, we’ve mainly tried to suggest more recent board games with fun and unique premises so that both parent and child can learn a new game!

The best board games for kids to buy in 2022

1. Dobble: The best overall board game for kids

Price: £10 | Buy now from Argos

Consistently popular among children, this observation game takes the top spot in our list. In this game, players have to find the identical symbols on the cards in front of them. Each card is unique, sharing only one symbol with any other card in the deck, and, making it even more challenging, the images can be different sizes from one card to the next.

This makes for a fast and exciting game, relying on sharp visual perception and quick reaction times. It also keeps all the players engaged throughout, so no-one gets bored. And there are five mini games – including “fill the well”, “the poisoned gift”, and “hot potato” – that keeps the game feeling fresh and fun, without having to rely on just one method of play.

The game comes with 55 cards in a convenient travel tin, as well as instructions for play. However, it’s not really suitable for children under three.

Key details – Players: 2-8; Age range: 6+; Estimated playing time: 15mins