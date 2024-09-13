Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024: The Finest Corded, Cordless, Bagged, and Bagless Vacuums
Check out our guide to the best tried and tested vacuum cleaners, from handhelds to heavy-duty models
While nobody enjoys grabbing the vacuum cleaner and dragging it around every room in the house, the best vacuum cleaners can make a tedious task a little more bearable. Whether you’re searching for a super-powered full-sized vacuum cleaner or a lightweight cordless handheld model that you can take from the kitchen to the car, there are plenty of great models to choose from.
We have reviewed over 90 different vacuums over the years, putting each model through a series of tough tests, to prove they really do perform as well as the manufacturer claims. This also means we know how to distinguish a great vacuum from an average one.
If you’re a bit overwhelmed by the different models, our buying guide will run you through all the key features and technologies you need to know about. If you just want to get stuck in and start shopping for the best vacuum cleaners to buy, then you can jump to the mini reviews of our favorite models further down the page.
How we test vacuum cleaners
Vacuum cleaners are put through a series of rigorous hands-on tests as part of our reviewing process. All vacuums are tested in a domestic setting and used for the kinds of everyday cleaning tasks they are intended for. However, we also run a series of technical tests, which vary slightly depending on what type of vacuum cleaner we’re reviewing.
To test the cleaning ability of corded and cordless vacuums, whether they’re upright or stick models, we test how well they pick up a series of measured spills. We use flour and Cheerios to test both powder and larger particles, and use pet hair too. We run these tests on both short-pile carpet and hard floor. By weighing how much of each spill ends up in the collection bin after a single pass, we can compare how well the device cleans compared to its rivals.
We also measure the suction on both cordless and corded cleaners and test the battery life of cordless models by timing how long it runs from a full charge before cutting out. This test is performed on both the most powerful and the most efficient settings, where available.
When testing robot vacuum cleaners, we use flour, rice, and pet hair, and perform the tests on the same short-pile carpet and hard floor as the regular cleaners. We also run every robot in the same space, from the same location. This lets us compare their ability to navigate the space and tackle any obstacles they encounter, and how long they take to clean the area.
The best vacuum cleaners you can buy in 2024
1. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: Best vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: $606 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… all vacuuming tasks
- Not so great for… mess-free emptying
We think Dyson has done it again with the V15 Detect Absolute, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that trumps everything else on the market. Although it looks remarkably similar to its predecessor, the V11, Dyson has improved and built on this solid base, boosting the power and adding new features.
The V15 Detect Absolute gets its name from one of its primary new features: a laser on the Slim Fluffy motorized head that’s designed for cleaning your hard floors. It lights up even tiny dust particles on your floor, so you know where you’ve been and where you still need to clean. Its High Torque and smaller motorized heads now have anti-tangle technology, to stop the roller brushes collecting hair and needing regular cleaning.
These new features don’t come cheap: the V15 Detect Absolute is one of the most expensive vacuum cleaners money can buy. If you can afford it, though, our cleaning tests show that there’s no doubt that you’re getting the best cordless vacuum in the business.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 9.8 x 9.9 x 49.7in; Weight: 6.6lb; Bin capacity: 25.7oz; Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 240AW
2. Henry Hoover: Best vacuum for a large bin capacity
Price when reviewed: $418 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… all vacuuming tasks
- Not so great for… mess-free emptying
Henry is something of a British institution but is perhaps not so well known in the US. While he looks like little more than a cheap plastic trash can on wheels, his hoovering talents are a force to be reckoned with. The most recent HVR160 model has halved the power rating of the previous generations – it’s dropped from 1,200 to 620W – but suction is still more than respectable. Effective dust-gathering is matched with pleasingly quiet performance, and the huge 202.9oz bin capacity gives you plenty of vacuuming time.
We found the enormous 88ft mains cable can become a bit of a tangle if you’re not careful, but it’s a boon if you’re one of those people who hate plugging and unplugging your vacuum every few minutes. The Henry performed well in our tests but it’s best suited for vacuuming smaller particles on carpet, and its basic floor head doesn’t have a roller for agitating deeper seated dirt.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 13.3 x 14.1 x 14.5in; Weight: 17.6lb; Bin capacity: 202.9oz; Vacuum type: Cylinder; Bagless: Optional; Vacuum power: 620W
3. Eufy RoboVac 15C Max: Best robot vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: $238 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… those on a budget, automatically cleaning small areas
- Not so great for… large houses with complex floorplans
If you aren’t too keen to put in the elbow grease, or simply want something to help out with your chores, a robot vacuum cleaner is fast becoming a solid household companion. We’d argue the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is easily the best robot vacuum cleaner you can buy. It offers the best value we have tested so far, by a country mile.
The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max lacks some flashy features, such as the ability to map your room and infra-red object avoidance. However, with solid performance in our tests, across a variety of flooring, you really can’t do wrong. Most importantly, due to its small size, the RoboVac 15C Max is capable of covering almost every inch of your floor with little effort on your part. And, in the end, that’s the dream scenario, right?
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.8in; Weight: 5.95lb; Bin capacity: 23.7oz; Vacuum type: Robotic; Bagless: Yes; Suction power: 2,000Pa
4. Dyson Omni-glide: Best vacuum cleaner for hard floor
Price when reviewed: $349| Check price at Amazon
- Great for… living spaces with only hard floor
- Not so great for… larger homes and carpets
Not everyone lives in a cozy suburban house filled with carpet and soft furnishings. For those living in apartments with hard floors throughout, Dyson has developed a specialist vacuum cleaner that’s phenomenal at its job.
The motorized floorhead is cleverly designed with two soft rollers. These float above four omnidirectional coasters, which can be pushed effortlessly around an apartment, dodging chair legs and lunging under low furniture. It charges from a wall mount and is small enough to hang in the narrowest spaces.
The Omni-glide doesn’t have the capacity, the suction, or the features to be the main vacuum in a multi-surfaced household, and our tests show that it can’t operate on carpet. However, if your living space is suitable, we think this is the perfect hard floor vacuum cleaner.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 8.1 x 3.58 x 42.4in; Weight: 4.1lb; Bin capacity: 6.76oz; Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 50AW
How to choose the best vacuum cleaner for you
Should you buy a cylinder or upright vacuum?
If you’re looking for a traditional corded vacuum cleaner, the first thing to decide is whether you want a conventional cylinder vacuum or an upright. Cylinder vacuums actually come in various shapes but they’re generally squat things with multiple wheels that you drag around behind you as you vacuum. An upright has a handle at the top and you push it around in front of you.
Cylinder vacuums typically excel when it comes to bag or bin capacity compared to their upright cousins, which require emptying more often. However, uprights usually take up less space so can be easily stowed away in a utility closet for those short on room, and they generally aren’t as cumbersome either.
Which is better: bagged or bagless?
The next consideration is whether you want a bagged or bagless vacuum. Bags are great because they’re neat and tidy; once the dirt and dust go in, you never see it again and changing the bag is a breeze. Bagless vacuums store their dirt in a transparent container that you have to empty into the bin, which can be a bit messy. The key benefit of a bagless vacuum is that you don’t need to buy bags, which hugely reduces running costs.
Should I buy a cordless vacuum?
For those needing a particularly agile and nimble vacuum cleaner, it might be worth looking at a cordless vacuum. Battery-powered cordless vacuums have improved over the years, meaning operating times are far longer than before, and most battery-powered vacuums are now capable of full-home cleans. They can also break down into handheld devices, which offer significantly more versatility.
Does it matter what accessories it comes with?
Yes, definitely. It’s well worth checking what accessories come with each vacuum. Some vacuums are better designed for hardwood floors, whereas some are better suited for carpet. This is usually based on whether they have a rotating head to get in between the carpet fibers or just a simple suction head.
Accessories and additional nozzles can also make a vacuum far more versatile for vacuuming other surfaces such as cobwebbed ceilings or bookshelves, or for better dealing with difficult dirt such as pet hair.