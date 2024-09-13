Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024: The Finest Corded, Cordless, Bagged, and Bagless Vacuums

While nobody enjoys grabbing the vacuum cleaner and dragging it around every room in the house, the best vacuum cleaners can make a tedious task a little more bearable. Whether you’re searching for a super-powered full-sized vacuum cleaner or a lightweight cordless handheld model that you can take from the kitchen to the car, there are plenty of great models to choose from.

We have reviewed over 90 different vacuums over the years, putting each model through a series of tough tests, to prove they really do perform as well as the manufacturer claims. This also means we know how to distinguish a great vacuum from an average one.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed by the different models, our buying guide will run you through all the key features and technologies you need to know about. If you just want to get stuck in and start shopping for the best vacuum cleaners to buy, then you can jump to the mini reviews of our favorite models further down the page.