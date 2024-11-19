Best Shark Vacuum Cleaner 2024: Recommended Models We’ve Tested

Choosing the right vacuum cleaner can be a tricky task, which is the reason that narrowing down your choices to a particular brand can help. Shark’s vacuums cover all the cleaning bases and are popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson and Miele.

We’ve reviewed more than 90 vacuum cleaners, including Shark models, so are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to help you find the best Shark vacuum – from uprights for large homes with lots of carpet, to convenient cordless sticks capable of carrying out smaller jobs in tight spaces, and even handheld vacuums for smaller spillages.

We’ve compared specifications and put Shark’s products through our rigorous performance tests to come up with a definitive list of our favorite models. Below, you’ll find an at-a-glance list highlighting our top picks, followed by short reviews of the best Shark vacuums and a buying guide providing all the information you need before you make your final choice.