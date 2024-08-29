Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 2024: Our Favorite Tested Models from Dyson, Shark, and More

Nobody likes doing chores, but the best cordless vacuum cleaners can make the whole ordeal more bearable. They’re wonderfully convenient and handle most dirt spillages without you having to drag around cumbersome cables. The problem is, with so many brilliant vacuum cleaners out there, it can be tricky to pick out which cordless one is the best.

We’ve tested and reviewed over 90 vacuum cleaners, from humble handhelds to autonomous robots, so we know a good cordless model when we see one. While most models might look the same, they’re not all created equal. That’s why we’ve put together this list. Every recommendation on our roundup has been thoroughly tested by our expert reviewers and we’ve got options for busy families, small spaces, those on a budget, and more.

If you already know what type of cordless vacuum you’re after, our at-a-glance list below has quick links to our tested favorites. If you don’t know where to start, check out our buying guide, which will answer any questions you might have about choosing the right cordless model for your home. Otherwise, go straight to the reviews to see what we deem the best cordless vacuums available.