Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 2024: Our Favorite Tested Models from Dyson, Shark, and More
We've tried and reviewed the best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free cleaning
Nobody likes doing chores, but the best cordless vacuum cleaners can make the whole ordeal more bearable. They’re wonderfully convenient and handle most dirt spillages without you having to drag around cumbersome cables. The problem is, with so many brilliant vacuum cleaners out there, it can be tricky to pick out which cordless one is the best.
We’ve tested and reviewed over 90 vacuum cleaners, from humble handhelds to autonomous robots, so we know a good cordless model when we see one. While most models might look the same, they’re not all created equal. That’s why we’ve put together this list. Every recommendation on our roundup has been thoroughly tested by our expert reviewers and we’ve got options for busy families, small spaces, those on a budget, and more.
If you already know what type of cordless vacuum you’re after, our at-a-glance list below has quick links to our tested favorites. If you don’t know where to start, check out our buying guide, which will answer any questions you might have about choosing the right cordless model for your home. Otherwise, go straight to the reviews to see what we deem the best cordless vacuums available.
Best cordless vacuum: At a glance
How we test cordless vacuum cleaners
We test all cordless vacuum cleaners in the same way, so we can compare the performance of a new model with every vacuum we’ve reviewed in the past. With a cordless unit, this starts with a battery rundown test, to see how long the battery lasts at each of its power settings. We do this on a short-pile carpet with the floor head attached. Then we measure the suction (in kPa) and the air flow using an analog vacuum gauge.
To test each vacuum’s cleaning ability, we weigh 50g (~1.76oz) of flour, 25g (~0.9oz) of Cheerios, and 5g (~0.18oz) of pet hair, and spill each one onto both carpet and hard floor. We allow a single pass over the spill, weighing the vacuum’s collection bin before and after cleaning. These tests allow us to see exactly how good the devices are at collecting these tricky materials from both surfaces.
We also use each appliance intensively to perform several regular household chores, including vacuuming up pet hair, to see how they perform in real-world conditions. Most cordless vacuums come with attachments, so we ensure that each of these is fully tested too.
The best cordless vacuum cleaners from our tests
1. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: Best cordless vacuum overall
Price when reviewed: $750 | Check price at Dyson
If you want the very best cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is king of the hill. It takes the brilliant form factor of Dyson’s previous models, beefs up the suction without compromising battery life, and introduces a hoard of new features.
The most important thing, however, is its cleaning ability and the V15 Detect Absolute powered through every one of our Cheerios and flour tests. For those with hard floors, the Fluffy Optic motorized head now comes with a laser that shines out at the front that illuminates tiny dust particles and helps you spot where still requires cleaning. This light reassuringly helps see you when a quick pass has done its work. The other motorized heads in the box have anti-tangle rollers.
Of course, nothing is without its faults and it’s worth noting that the V15 is both fairly heavy at 6.8lb and very expensive. It’s one of the most expensive cordless vacuums we’ve tested but, if you can afford it, it’s easily the best.
Pros
Cons
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 9.8 x 10.5 x 49.6in; Weight: 6.8lb; Bin capacity: 0.8qt; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 2yr RTB
2. Shark Vertex Pro IZ662H: Best Dyson alternative
Price when reviewed: $450 | Check price at Amazon
Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaners boast features that many of its rivals lack. One of the best is the DuoClean floor head, which incorporates both a fluffy roller and a brush bar in a single unit. This meant we didn’t have to switch floor heads when moving from carpet to hard floor, saving both time and hassle in our everyday tests.
The IZ600 range also uses the company’s PowerFins on the brush bar – stiff fabric fins that work alongside the usual brushes to agitate your carpet more vigorously. In our tests, it performed as thoroughly as any cordless vacuum we’ve used, including the Dyson V15 Detect and V11 Outsize.
For the most part, we found the Shark easy to operate, but we did notice during testing that the vacuum would lift from the floor when being pulled backwards over carpet. It’s also much heavier than the Dyson V15 – a whopping 8.8lb – which is something to bear in mind if weight is a priority.
Pros
Cons
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 10.2 x 14.7 x 46.5in; Weight: 8.8lb; Bin capacity: 1qt; Runtime: 37 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5yrs
3. Dyson Cyclone V10: Best Dyson for most people
Price when reviewed: $498 | Check price at Amazon
The Dyson Cyclone V10 was the undisputed king of cordless vacuums when it was first released in 2018, and is still worth recommending today. It’s incredibly powerful – so much so that Dyson ceased the development of new corded cleaners because of this vacuum – and the V10 is easily good enough to replace your old upright if you’re hoping to upgrade. In our tests, it picked up far more debris over multiple uses than its predecessor and also juddered far less when being pulled back over carpet.
Considering how powerful it is, the V10 Cyclone has an excellent battery life of up to 60 minutes in the default mode and 30 minutes on the more powerful “Max Boost” setting. The dust container is also 40% larger than the V8 (it’s now 0.8qt) and while that makes it more expensive, it’s still exceptional value if you want to keep your house spotless.
Pros
Cons
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 9.8 x 49.8 x 10.3in; Weight: 3.7lb; Bin capacity: 0.8qt; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 2yr RTB
4. Henry Quick: Best large-capacity cordless vacuum
Price when reviewed: $599 | Check price at Amazon
You might be more used to seeing the cheery face of Henry on Numatic’s barrel-shaped vacuum, but it also adorns this cordless stick. As with most cordless vacuums, the Henry Quick can be operated as a handheld or as a full stick. The main difference between the Henry and most of its rivals is that it uses a roomy 1qt bag to collect the dirt, which we found useful in day-to-day use.
These “Henry Pods” slot into the collection bin and double as the filter, helping to keep both the vacuum cleaner and the air around you clean. It also means you get as-new filter performance with each replacement Pod. As well as good capacity, we liked how the bag could be ejected from the vacuum straight into the bin, avoiding the dust cloud often created by bagless vacuums.
Cleaning performance was fairly good, especially considering it measured just 11kPa on full power and 4kPa on low power during our suction tests – well behind similarly priced rivals, such as the classic Dyson V8 Animal. It doesn’t come with any fancy accessories, like an anti-hair detangler or a soft floor roller, but does come with 26 extra Henry Pods as standard. This isn’t the largest capacity cordless we’ve tested, but the Henry Quick offers above-average capacity for a cordless and better value overall, so worthy of its place here.
Pros
Cons
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 9.4 x 10.6 x 48in; Weight: 7lbs; Bin capacity: 1qt; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: No; Warranty: 2yr
How to choose the best cordless vacuum cleaner for you
What are the most important specifications?
Weight: The lightest models we’ve reviewed are around 6lbs, while the heaviest can weigh more than 13.2lbs. That might not sound like a big difference, but you will notice the extra weight when you’re holding the vacuum at arm’s length.
Bin capacity: This determines how much dirt you can collect before you have to empty the vacuum. The models we’ve tried range from tiny handhelds with 0.2qt capacities to larger uprights with up to 1.1qt of bin space. However, even if a model has a small bin, it’s not a deal-breaker as long as the bin is quick and easy to empty.
Battery life: Our favorite tested models range from under ten minutes up to one hour. It’s worth remembering that most cordless models have a short battery life, especially when using their max power settings. On the flip side, even a seemingly miserable eight-minute battery life will be enough to deal with a car interior or unexpected kitchen spillage.
What features are worth having?
Extra accessories: Keep an eye out for detachable hoses or pivoting nozzles for awkward spaces, crevice tools for tight spots, and powered vacuum heads for stubborn carpets. There are other, more unusual accessories but these are the most common.
Charging: Most of the models we’ve reviewed come with either a charging dock – many of which can be mounted to a wall – or a standard DC mains plug and cable. Some smaller models come with removable batteries or, less often, a second power pack so you can switch batteries mid-clean and enjoy twice the longevity.