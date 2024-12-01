Cyber Monday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: A Roundup of the Best Deals We’ve Seen This Black Friday Weekend

The month of Black Friday is nearly over. And now the big day itself is out of the way, Black Friday deals are being updated (or just renamed) to Cyber Monday deals. In this roundup, I’ll cover some of the best vacuum cleaner deals I’ve seen – I’ll also include some deals in sheep’s clothing so you know what to avoid.

I’ve spent a lot of time updating the prices displayed on our Best roundup pages, following the deals my coworkers are writing about, and tracking Amazon’s ever-changing RRPs. This, alongside my own deep-rooted skepticism and frugal ways means this roundup will only include Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals that are worth your time – and your cash.

Christmas is coming up and that means lots of food, family, pets, presents, indoor trees, people wearing shoes in the house, and many other opportunities to make your floors messy. Maybe it’s time to get a new vacuum cleaner, especially if your current one isn’t picking things up like it should.

Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals

On Black Friday, I updated our Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner page with a deal which saved you $200 on the V15 Detect Absolute. Now, Dyson has added another $50 onto that saving so you can pick up our favorite overall cordless vacuum for $500, direct from Dyson.

Yes, another Dyson deal. Yes, it’s still expensive. However, for a Dyson, the V8 is at the lower end of the price range. When our reviewer tested it they awarded it “Best-value Dyson” which means its 115AW of suction power, 40 minutes of battery life, and hair-detangling floor head feature set are worth the RRP. If you have a big house, however, this won’t be the vacuum for you. The vacuum for you would be the Dyson Outsize, which luckily, is also on sale at $470, down from its usual $600.

“A cleaning performance better than some Dysons” – high praise from our reviewer. This Shark vacuum cleaner Cyber Monday deal makes it the cheapest cordless stick on this roundup. Its battery life is slightly shorter than the Dyson above, meaning if you have a big house, this also isn’t the vacuum for you. However, if your home is mostly hard-floored, then this Shark will make vacuuming a breeze. Our reviewer experienced a bit of lifting on carpet, which is worth keeping in mind before you buy.

Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals to avoid

The V15 Absolute Detect listed above is a good deal, its stablemate, the V15 Detect is not. As you can see on our Best Vacuum Cleaner page, our mini review has this vacuum listed as being $618. On Amazon at the moment, the V15 Detect is $623. While this is still a deal compared to its RRP, it was cheaper at the end of October before the deals period even began. If your heart’s set on this model, you’ll be better off waiting, getting the V15 Absolute Detect instead (it’s $500 at the moment, a whole $123 less than this), or biting the bullet and spending $5 extra.

This is a Cyber Monday no-deal. If you’re after a robot vacuum cleaner and aren’t specifically after its pet hair feature, then there are definitely some real deals to take advantage of. Our favorite overall robovac, the Eufy X8 is on sale for $180 at Walmart, down from its usual $320 price tag. You could also consider Eufy’s budget model, the 15C Max which is discounted from $147 to $120 on Amazon.