Best Robot Vacuum 2024: Tried and Tested Cleaners for Carpets, Mopping, and Self-Emptying

Mop attachments: These robot vacuums have a small water reservoir and usually only a cleaning pad attached to the bottom that drags along the floor as the robot makes its way around your room, though you can spend more to get a robot with more active mopping action. You’ll probably still need to use a regular mop to tackle really stubborn stains – a mopping robot is only good for cleaning up light dirt and dust from hard floors.

Self-emptying: Although robot vacuums have small collection bins that need emptying frequently, some can empty themselves into a larger bin in their base station and then continue to clean. However, these robots tend to be more expensive and the base station will occupy more space in your home.

Height: One thing robot vacuums are great at is cleaning below low-lying furniture. However, since some are considerably taller than others, if you’re planning on using it to clean under things, it’s worth checking the dimensions to make sure it will fit before you buy.

Which robot vacuums give the best cleaning performance?

Although a lot of robot vacuums look the same from the outside, their performance can vary hugely due to a number of different factors.

Brushes: Some of our favorite robot vacuums, such as the Dyson Vis Nav, have brushes that span the full width of the unit, allowing them to clean right along the edges of your room and into the corners. Unfortunately, this isn’t particularly common and most robot vacuums stick with the popular disc shape, with the main brush centered between the wheels and a couple of less effective spinning brushes at the edges to pull dust into the vacuum.

Suction power: Typically expressed in pascals (Pa), this measurement of pressure describes how much suction the motor inside the robot vacuum can produce. For an effective clean, you should look for around 2,000Pa or more – something all of our tested favorites can offer.

How well do they deal with household obstacles?

All robot vacuums employ bumpers and sensors to help them find their way around and prevent them from falling down the stairs, but some are more efficient at navigating your home than others.

Predetermined cleaning patterns: The cheaper versions run a random cleaning pattern bumping around your rooms blindly and cleaning as they go. This works up to a point but it can take a while for these types of vacuum to finish cleaning a room and they often miss spots, though they try their best.

Cameras and laser sensors: The more expensive robots employ cameras and advanced laser sensors to map out their surroundings. This means they can work out the most efficient route before getting started and won’t cover the same spot twice. Even then, advanced sensors can only go so far – a big problem with robot vacuums is that they often get beached on low-lying furniture or stuck on stray cables.

No-go zones: The simplest and best way to avoid having issues with obstacles is to keep your floors clear but that isn’t always possible, in which case you need a robot – like the Eufy RoboVac X8 – that has the option to set virtual no-go zones using the accompanying app. That way you can instruct your robot to avoid the places you don’t want it to go near.

