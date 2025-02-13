iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max Review: A Clever Self-Cleaning Robot That Mops and Vacuums Effectively

Both vacuuming and mopping functions are essentially the same as before. The vacuum uses that classic Roomba system of two green rubber-jacketed rollers, spinning in opposite directions, which pick up dirt and debris from carpet and hard floor and send it into the path of the vacuum’s suction system.

The mop is on a retractable arm the robot deploys when it detects hard flooring, and stows away on top when it moves back to carpeted areas. The water it needs to dampen the mopping pad for cleaning is contained in a small tank within the body of the robot itself.

The dock is larger than before, however, measuring 20.1 x 15.8 x 17.6in (WDH), but that’s because it has an additional tank for the dirty water that comes from the mopping pads when the robot cleans itself.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max review: What is it like to use?

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max uses the same setup process and app as most of the recent models I’ve looked at. This is something of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the initial setup process is smooth and assured, and gets you going in no time. On the other, iRobot hasn’t eliminated any of the issues I’ve complained about in the past.

In particular, it’s very slow to complete the first clean, because it uses cameras and physical sensors to map your space. Robots that use LiDAR (light detection and ranging), such as the Eufy RoboVac X8, barely have to enter a room to get an exact idea of its size and shape.