Best Window Vacs 2024: Our Expert Picks
Banish condensation and streaks with the best window vacs for cleaning your windows, mirrors, and more
Removing condensation or dirt from your windows is no easy job, but the best window vac will help make things a whole lot easier. Designed to remove dust, dirt, and water from windows and other shiny surfaces, a good window vac can keep your home squeaky clean.
All the window vacs featured in this roundup were chosen after an extensive research process involving the analysis of data sheets, manufacturer websites, and user reviews. Taking into account key features such as battery runtime, portability, cleaning efficiency, leak-proof suction, and weight, we’ve curated a perfect selection covering a range of budgets and needs.
Our quick buying guide at the bottom of this page has everything you need to make an informed decision. Alternatively, you can jump straight to our selection of mini reviews or check out the at a glance list to see our top picks.
Best window vac: At a glance
|Best jack-of-all-trades
|Kärcher WV5 Plus (~$105)
|Best lightweight
|Vileda WindoMatic Power Window Vacuum (~$70)
|Best window vac with USB charging port
|Bosch GlassVAC Battery Window Vac (~$85)
The best window vacs you can buy in 2024
1. Kärcher WV5 Plus Window Vac: Best jack-of-all-trades window vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: $105
- Great for… strong suction, excellent window cleaning
- Not so great for… those looking for a cheaper option
The Kärcher WV5 Plus is about as pricey as window vacs get. However, in the long term, it’s still cheaper than paying a human window cleaner, and its power, features, and efficiency are the best you’ll find in a window vac designed for home users.
Among the many included accessories are a smaller 6.29in suction head for hard-to-reach areas and a microfiber attachment to spread detergent on your windows. It has a useful built-in LED battery indicator; you can buy additional batteries so that you’ve always got a fully charged one ready to go. However, none of that would matter if the Kärcher didn’t clean windows brilliantly and, fortunately, that’s where it really excels.
Suction is strong and efficient right across the nozzle, so you can clean and dry right up and into the silicone seal around your windows. The finish is about as streak-free as a window vac can achieve, although you may still want to give your glass a final buff with a dry paper towel.
Key specs – Weight: 1.54lb; Battery runtime: 35 minutes; Cleaning area: 125.6yd² per charge; Accessories included: Additional small suction nozzle, microfiber cleaning head, extra spray bottle (with 20ml branded detergent), charger
2. Vileda WindoMatic Power Window Vacuum: Best lightweight window vac
Price when reviewed: $70
- Great for… lightweight, turbo power level
- Not so great for… a wide range of features
Vileda’s minimalist window vac runs the Kärcher a close second in our rundown. It’s about half the weight of the Kärcher (until the large wastewater tank fills up, anyway) and is the only vac in our list to have an additional turbo power level.
Switch to ‘Max’ mode to boost the WindowMatic’s power by 50% (and drain the battery faster, of course). It’s a real help cleaning stubbornly grubby surfaces, and generally speeds up the whole process. The Vileda also has a flexible neck, making it ideal for hard-to-reach places, and the tank is easy to remove for emptying and putting in the dishwasher.
Key specs – Weight: 1.41lb; Battery runtime: 40 minutes; Cleaning area: 143.5yd² per charge; Accessories included: Charger
3. Bosch GlassVAC Battery Window Vac: Best window vac with USB charging port
Price when reviewed: $85
- Great for… robust design, USB charging
- Not so great for… deep cleaning and weight
If you want your window vac to look like a serious power tool, this Bosch is the one for you. It feels wonderfully robust and offers the same wiper technology used by the car industry to achieve a streak-free finish on windshields. We also love that you can charge it via USB using the included micro-USB charger – an increasingly convenient option for drivers – and, like the Kärcher, the Bosch has a battery indicator to let you know when it’s running low.
Suction power is excellent and you get plenty of extras in the box, including a smaller head and microfiber attachment. However, where this Bosch falls behind the Kärcher and Vileda in our list is in its failure, as reported by some users, to clean to the very edges of your windows.
Key specs – Weight: 1.5lb; Battery runtime: 30 minutes; Cleaning area: 125.6yd² per charge; Accessories included: Additional small suction nozzle, microfiber cleaning head, extra spray bottle, USB charger
How to choose the best window vacuum for you
You will notice a surprisingly wide range of features and extras when shopping around for a window vac but there are only four factors that really matter:
1. Cleaning efficiency
It doesn’t matter how long a window vac’s battery lasts if it’s not cleaning your windows. Suction should be strong enough to remove dust, dirt, and water quickly and evenly, preferably all the way along the suction nozzle so it can clean right to the edge of your window. One particular model in our roundup, the Vileda WindoMatic, has a ‘Max’ setting for extra suction when needed. This runs down the battery faster, but it’s a clever option that we would like to see on more models.
2. Leak-proof suction
Window vacs suck wastewater into their tanks, rather than dry dirt like a standard vacuum cleaner. That has the potential to get messy, especially if you’re working with odd-shaped windows in hard-to-reach places. Since you don’t want dirty water running down into your armpit, we looked for models with good leak-proofing, and tanks that were easy to empty on the go.
3. Battery runtime (and charge time)
Windows vacs typically only run for about half an hour on a single charge. That may sound miserly but it’s usually long enough to clean your car or blitz away condensation on a frosty morning. However, to avoid having to give up halfway through more extensive cleaning sessions, check that you can recharge the battery quickly and conveniently. Most models take around three hours for a full recharge.
4. Weight and capacity
Two pounds may not feel like much at first, but after half an hour of holding the unit at arm’s length, it will start to hurt – especially as it fills up with dirty water. The bigger the tank, the more cleaning you can do without having to stop and empty it, but the heavier it will get. So, tank size is arguably less important than being leak-proof and easy to empty.
What extra features and accessories are worth having?
Interchangeable suction heads
Most window vacs come with a foot-wide suction head as standard, but many include an additional smaller head for fiddly jobs such as leaded windows and front door panels. Pivoting suction heads can also help to get into awkward spots.
Extra chargers and batteries
All our featured window vacs come with a standard DC mains plug and cord. Some models add convenient backup options such as removable batteries (and the option to buy a spare), and USB and in-car chargers.
LED charge indicator
Useful for revealing how much longer the battery will last before it needs a recharge.
Extendable pole
Some models come with, or are compatible with, telescopic or multi-section poles to help you reach high windows and skylights without having to wobble up a ladder. On the downside, mounting it on a pole can make the vac hard to control, especially if it’s heavy.
Cleaning extras
Many window vacs come with cleaning bottles, microfiber pads, and even their own branded cleaning spray. While useful, these extras are unlikely to perform any better than the stuff you already have in your cleaning cupboard.