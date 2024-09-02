Best Window Vacs 2024: Our Expert Picks

2. Leak-proof suction

Window vacs suck wastewater into their tanks, rather than dry dirt like a standard vacuum cleaner. That has the potential to get messy, especially if you’re working with odd-shaped windows in hard-to-reach places. Since you don’t want dirty water running down into your armpit, we looked for models with good leak-proofing, and tanks that were easy to empty on the go.

3. Battery runtime (and charge time)

Windows vacs typically only run for about half an hour on a single charge. That may sound miserly but it’s usually long enough to clean your car or blitz away condensation on a frosty morning. However, to avoid having to give up halfway through more extensive cleaning sessions, check that you can recharge the battery quickly and conveniently. Most models take around three hours for a full recharge.

4. Weight and capacity

Two pounds may not feel like much at first, but after half an hour of holding the unit at arm’s length, it will start to hurt – especially as it fills up with dirty water. The bigger the tank, the more cleaning you can do without having to stop and empty it, but the heavier it will get. So, tank size is arguably less important than being leak-proof and easy to empty.

What extra features and accessories are worth having?

Interchangeable suction heads

Most window vacs come with a foot-wide suction head as standard, but many include an additional smaller head for fiddly jobs such as leaded windows and front door panels. Pivoting suction heads can also help to get into awkward spots.

Extra chargers and batteries

All our featured window vacs come with a standard DC mains plug and cord. Some models add convenient backup options such as removable batteries (and the option to buy a spare), and USB and in-car chargers.

LED charge indicator

Useful for revealing how much longer the battery will last before it needs a recharge.

Extendable pole

Some models come with, or are compatible with, telescopic or multi-section poles to help you reach high windows and skylights without having to wobble up a ladder. On the downside, mounting it on a pole can make the vac hard to control, especially if it’s heavy.

Cleaning extras

Many window vacs come with cleaning bottles, microfiber pads, and even their own branded cleaning spray. While useful, these extras are unlikely to perform any better than the stuff you already have in your cleaning cupboard.

