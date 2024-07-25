The Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaners in 2024, as Tested by Us

There aren’t many vacuum cleaner brands that can match Dyson when it comes to recognizability, and for good reason. We’ve tested over 90 vacuum cleaners so far, and Dyson’s offerings have consistently impressed us with their innovative and intelligent designs.

Famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners that use cyclonic separation to remove dust from the air stream, Dyson has a range of stick and upright vacuums to suit all households and their needs. However, with such a broad and varied catalog of models, it can be tough to pick the best Dyson vacuum for you.

To help you choose, we’ve put together mini reviews of the very best Dyson vacuum cleaners across a range of budgets. This is followed by a buying guide, outlining a few key considerations and the various categories of cleaner to choose from.

Best Dyson vacuum: At a glance

How we test Dyson vacuum cleaners

We test Dyson’s vacuum cleaners in the same way that we test all vacuum cleaners: with a series of hands-on tests that truly test their mettle. Using these results we can compare Dyson’s latest vacuum cleaners with previous models and see how they fare against their rivals.

Upright and cordless cleaners are tested on both carpet and hard floor. We test them with a trio of tricky substances: flour, Cheerios and pet hair. We drop measured quantities of these onto both types of surface and weigh the collection bins before and after they have made a single pass over the mess to see how much they collect.

We also measure the suction each vacuum is capable of and, if it’s a cordless model, we test the battery life by running it constantly from a full charge until the battery runs out. Both of these tests are carried out on each vacuum’s most powerful and most efficient settings.

Robot vacuum cleaners are tested in a similar way, using rice, flour and pet hair on both carpet and hard floor. Extra tests are performed with these devices to see how good they are at navigating, mapping and dealing with a variety of obstacles.

We also use the vacuum cleaner to do our own cleaning at home over a period of time, to see how useful and practical they are in everyday life.

The best Dyson vacuum cleaners you can buy in 2024

1. Dyson V8: Best-value Dyson vacuum cleaner

The Dyson V8 is an affordable cordless stick vacuum cleaner, starting at $470. The V8 features a design that will be familiar to users of the older V7, with a side-on collection bin and a trigger controller. However, the V8 has more power (115AW) and a longer battery life (40 mins).

The latest models come with Dyson’s hair-detangling floor head, which combs the brushes of its rotating brush bar as the vacuum cleans, ensuring that hair doesn’t get tangled.

The standard V8 is ideal if you have a relatively small living space that’s mostly carpeted. If you have mostly hard floors, we suggest seeking out the V8 Absolute, which comes with an additional fluffy roller.

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 9.8 x 8.7 x 49.5in; Weight: 5.6lb; Bin capacity: 0.14 gallon; Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 115AW