How to Deep Clean Hardwood Floors
Get your hardwood floors looking as good as new with our deep cleaning tips and tricks
If your hardwood floor has seen better days, then it may be time to give it a deep clean. Natural wood flooring looks beautiful, is durable and hygienic; but it can be easily damaged if cleaned incorrectly.
Everyday dust, grime, and debris can build up from a lack of regular cleaning, leaving floors appearing messy and uncared for, while pet hair, heavy foot traffic, and scratches will see hardwood floors far from looking their best. However, from vinegar to dish detergent and specialist wood floor cleaning appliances, there are a whole host of methods you can use to bring the shine back to your polished floors without fear of the wood warping.
With our tips and tricks, and a little bit of elbow grease, your floors will be looking as good as new in no time at all. Read on for our expert advice on giving your hardwood floors the deep clean they deserve.
How often should hardwood floors be cleaned?
Heavy traffic areas such as hallways and kitchens will obviously require more frequent cleaning, but generally it’s advisable to give hardwood floors the once-over with a dry dust mop head every couple of days. Vacuum with a floor brush attachment once or twice a week and then mop the floors as needed. Deep cleans should be performed every one to three months, depending on your household environment.
What equipment do I need?
- Dry dust mop head
- Steam mop, microfiber mop, or any other absorbent mop
- Vacuum
- Sponge
- Floor cleaning solution
- White vinegar
- Dish detergent
- Baking soda
- Sandpaper
- Floor wax or wood polish
- Tennis ball
- Putty knife
How to deep clean hardwood floors, step-by-step:
1. Start by preparing your cleaning area by clearing furniture, rugs, mats and other obstacles from the floor.
2. Dry mop the whole area to remove surface dust, dirt, and debris.
3. Working in the direction of the floorboards, vacuum using the floor brush attachment across the whole area, then use the extension hose and crevice tool, or dusting brush, to ensure dust is collected from the edges and corners, along with any debris stuck in the gaps between the wooden slats.
4. Use a wood-safe detergent and apply sparingly to the floor using a mister, or according to manufacturer’s instructions, before using a hardwood-safe steam mop or floor mop to clean away.
5. Assess the floor for any problem areas – scuffs, spills, and stains can be dealt with as below, while you can use a putty knife to dislodge any trapped dirt that remains between boards.
6. Use an approved wooden floor polish to seal a protective layer over your hardwood floor and buff to restore the floor’s natural shine.
How to treat scuffs, spills, and stains
From time to time, you’ll need to spot-clean particular areas of your floors to bring them back to looking their original best. But scrubbing isn’t always the solution – see our advice below for best practice for treating various spills, scuffs, and stains.
- Scuffs – No amount of scrubbing will remove scuff marks caused by rubber shoes or from moving furniture. However, rubbing with a dry, clean tennis ball should lift the dark scuffs away. If you struggle to get down on your hands and knees, simply cut a small “X” into one side of the tennis ball and insert an empty broom handle into the center for a ball-on-a-stick.
- Oil stains – If your oil spill is fresh then speed is of the essence to ensure it doesn’t soak into the wood. Toss something absorbent over the spill, such as cat litter or baking soda, before blotting and vacuuming up after 30 minutes. Use dish soap and water to rub into the spill with a soft sponge then dry thoroughly. Some people also recommend white vinegar, but since it’s acidic and could cause damage, we advise testing on an inconspicuous area of wood first. If the stain remains, you can use very fine sandpaper to rub down to the point that the oil in the grain is no longer visible, then reseal the wood with wax and polish.
- Water stains – White water stains mean that there’s water trapped within the wood, so try drawing out the moisture with heat; an iron over a cloth on a low heat setting, or a hair dryer can help. If the moisture is trapped below surface level, you can try full fat mayonnaise – of all things – to help release it overnight. Use a small smear and buff it in with a soft cloth then repeat the heat treatment the following day. Dark water stains are most easily removed by using a solution of baking soda or toothpaste with water, which is sparingly rubbed into the stain in the direction of the wood grain. Wipe clean and dry as before.