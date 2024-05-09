If your hardwood floor has seen better days, then it may be time to give it a deep clean. Natural wood flooring looks beautiful, is durable and hygienic; but it can be easily damaged if cleaned incorrectly.

Everyday dust, grime, and debris can build up from a lack of regular cleaning, leaving floors appearing messy and uncared for, while pet hair, heavy foot traffic, and scratches will see hardwood floors far from looking their best. However, from vinegar to dish detergent and specialist wood floor cleaning appliances, there are a whole host of methods you can use to bring the shine back to your polished floors without fear of the wood warping.

With our tips and tricks, and a little bit of elbow grease, your floors will be looking as good as new in no time at all. Read on for our expert advice on giving your hardwood floors the deep clean they deserve.

How often should hardwood floors be cleaned?

Heavy traffic areas such as hallways and kitchens will obviously require more frequent cleaning, but generally it’s advisable to give hardwood floors the once-over with a dry dust mop head every couple of days. Vacuum with a floor brush attachment once or twice a week and then mop the floors as needed. Deep cleans should be performed every one to three months, depending on your household environment.

What equipment do I need?

Dry dust mop head

Steam mop, microfiber mop, or any other absorbent mop

Vacuum

Sponge

Floor cleaning solution

White vinegar

Dish detergent

Baking soda

Sandpaper

Floor wax or wood polish

Tennis ball

Putty knife

How to deep clean hardwood floors, step-by-step:

1. Start by preparing your cleaning area by clearing furniture, rugs, mats and other obstacles from the floor.

2. Dry mop the whole area to remove surface dust, dirt, and debris.