Obsbot Tiny 2 review: A fantastic 4K AI webcam

The Obsbot Tiny 2 webcam is an object lesson in stuffing a shedload of functionality into a tiny package. It delivers multiple AI-enhanced tracking modes, mechanical pan and tilt movements, and gesture and voice control, but is no larger than a box of OXO cubes.

It’s not all about the flashy features either. The quality of this webcam’s 4K video feed is excellent, the bundled software is unusually comprehensive and well thought-out and can support up to four cameras simultaneously.

Of course, these sorts of features don’t come cheap. The Obsbot is a bit on the costly side at £329, which is a lot of money for a webcam no matter how good and feature-packed.