Crepey skin – skin that resembles the texture of crepe paper – is part and parcel of getting older and should be celebrated as a reminder of our body’s journey to date. While it isn’t anything to worry about, many people want to find the best body lotions for crepey skin to help smooth out their arms and legs.

“Crepey skin is just a descriptive word for thinning skin that wrinkles quickly, especially with movement,” explains Dr Vanita Rattan, skin doctor and cosmetic formulator at SkincarebyDrV. “It tends to happen on thinner areas of the skin first – such as the eye area, the neck area and the hands – before affecting the rest of the face and body.”

Thankfully, there are plenty of lotions and potions to help minimise the appearance of wrinkly skin and help you feel more confident. We’ve tested the very best lotions for crepey skin on the market right now, to bring you the hero products worth stocking up on.

Confused about where to start? Then first check out our guide on how you go about picking the right lotion for crepey skin for you.

READ NEXT: The best body lotion for touchably soft skin in an instant