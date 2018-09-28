Best after-sun lotion: Our pick of the best after-sun creams to soothe and hydrate

After a day in the sun, it’s no fun discovering that you’re actually more red than brown. But fear not: a good after-sun lotion can save the day. Reducing redness, soothing soreness and helping to stop peeling aren’t the only reasons to apply such a product as part of your sun care routine.

No matter how well your skin deals with the sun, applying an after-sun cream is essential for hydrating and moisturising skin that can otherwise start to look dry and leathery in years to come, and it can prolong your tan too.

In a market that’s full of after-sun lotions, creams, balms, milks, oils and gels, all at different prices, it can be hard to know how to find the best after-sun product for you. Good news: we’re here to help. At the bottom of the page we’ve put together a buying guide making sense of all the jargon written on lotion boxes and helping you determine which after-sun lotion is best for you and your skin.