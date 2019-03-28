Best outdoor lights: Solar and mains-powered options for your garden

Security lights: Designed to deter intruders and help you move around safely in the dark. Most are fitted with a PIR (passive infrared sensor) that’s activated when motion is detected and is a great energy-saving feature. Some lights allow you to programme how long the light stays on for and at what distance the sensor detects movement.

Spike lamps: An easy way to light up pathways, borders and edges. Most commonly solar-powered so you can just push them in the ground without having to deal with any wiring. If you’re looking for a brighter effect, consider a mains-powered spike light.

Lanterns: An atmospheric and portable option that adds a warm glow to wherever you choose to plonk it. Typically battery or solar-powered.

String lights: Versatile and very easy to install. Can be draped over balcony railings and fences, wrapped around columns and trees and used to define borders and edges. Use hooks or staples to attach to surfaces. They can run from a mains supply but opt for a battery or solar-powered set if you want to avoid wiring.

What kind of power supply do I need?

If you don’t have an external electrical socket you can run outdoor lighting from an internal power source. You’ll need to make sure that the circuit is protected by an RCD (a residual current device, designed to break currents when necessary to prevent electric shocks) and that it can cope with the additional load you’re putting on it. If you’re fitting a single security light, installation can be fairly straightforward, but if you’re adding a number of lights, it’s advisable to run a new supply from a fuse board. If in any doubt, seek guidance from a qualified electrician. Or, if you’d rather not go down the electric route, consider a battery or solar-powered option instead.

Do I need special bulbs for outdoor use?

It depends on the kind of fixture you buy. Certain outdoor lights are designed to incorporate an LED within the unit. The LED isn’t replaceable but has a lifespan that typically lasts between 20,000 and 25,000 hours (up to 25 years based on three hours’ use per day). You can use regular halogen or LED bulbs in units with a weatherproof casing; LED bulbs are more energy-efficient and long-lasting. Philips Hue has a range of outdoor lights that you can control using your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant when hooked up to a Hue bridge, allowing you to set timers, countdowns and colour combos. Philips advises against using its regular bulbs outside.

Are there any functionality features worth looking out for?

Depending on where you plan on positioning your outdoor lights and how you intend to use them it may be worth checking out the functionality that different lights offer. Lights with motion detectors are quite common, along with those that can automatically illuminate when they detect the sun has set. For a little more customisation some lights also include the ability to tweak their illumination time using timers or, for complete control, there are smart lights like those that sit within the Philips Hue ecosystem that you can fully customise from an app.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best solar-powered lights