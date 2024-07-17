This is the Asus Chromebook deal to buy this Amazon Prime Day, says our expert

Chromebook is no longer a byword for a cheap laptop that can’t do much beyond access the Google-sphere at a glacial speed. The new Plus and Gaming models have modern silicon, decent amounts of storage and RAM and are usefully capable devices that can run Linus and Android apps.

Asus’ 14in CX34 Chromebook Plus is the pick of the latest-gen Chromebook crop: a smart compact machine with a good keyboard, solid performance and an impressively low asking price. And right now you can buy it in Amazon’s Prime Day sale for just £230, down from an average Amazon price of £277.

Did the Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus get a good review?

Asus’ excellent little 14in CX34 Chromebook Plus earned itself a solid four-star review when I reviewed it and holds the title of Best Laptop Under £500. Unless you absolutely have to have a Windows or macOS machine, the CX34 is all the laptop many people will ever want or need.

The “Chromebook Plus” moniker means you get an Intel Core CPU (the Core i3-1215U in this case), a 1080p display, a good webcam and a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. And all wrapped up in a smart little 1.4kg package. For the price, no other laptop comes close to matching the CX34’s overall level of ability and quality.

What’s so good about the Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus?

There’s a good selection of physical connections, with two USB-C, two USB-A and an HDMI port.

The keyboard is solid, well laid out and has an adjustable backlight.

Performance from the Core i3-1215U is strong for a sub-£500 laptop.

Solid nine-hour-plus battery life.

Are there any disadvantages to this Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus?

The 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display is drab, with just 60.1% of the sRGB colour gamut accounted for.

The 2W stereo speakers tend towards harshness at high volumes and could do with more bass.

How has the Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus’ price changed over time on Amazon?

The CX34 Chromebook Plus has an RRP of £400 but an average price of £277 since November last year.

This is the cheapest it’s ever been, dropping below its Black Friday 2023 price of £240.

