This Acer Chromebook is staggeringly cheap this Prime Day

Google created the Chromebook Plus standard to reassure buyers that their Chromebook will be cheap and cheerful rather than just cheap. It’s an effort to move the Chromebook breed a little more upmarket by setting higher standards for display quality, CPU performance, storage, webcam performance and the like.

Acer’s 15.6in Chromebook Plus is a solid-value example of the breed even at its regular asking price of £500, but at £360 during Amazon Prime Day it’s a steal and a half, delivering a genuine grown-up laptop experience – remember, Chromebooks can now run Linux apps such as Gimp – but with all the convenience and security attributes of ChromeOS.

Did the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 get a good review?

Our four-star review of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 found little wrong with this impressive notebook, finding that it’s perfect for desktop use and that the screen has slightly more punch and contrast than most Chromebooks. Added to that there’s strong all-round performance thanks to the 12th-gen Intel CPU.

Also worth noting is the excellent ergonomics – the keyboard is very good with large keys and a solid base and there’s a spacious trackpad. The presence of two 5Gbits/sec USB-C and one Type-A ports means connectivity isn’t a problem.

What’s so good about the Acer Chromebook Plus 515?

Great performance from the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, here paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

It comes with exclusive animated wallpapers and screensavers, an enhanced version of Google Photos and new AI-enhancements for video calls.

MIL-STD-810H certification for shock, vibration and temperature resistance.

A loud and tuneful set of upwards-firing DTS-branded stereo speakers.

Are there any disadvantages to this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 deal?

The 15.6in Full HD IPS display could be more colourful.

At just over nine hours, the battery life is reasonable rather than great for a Chromebook.

How has the Acer Chromebook Plus 515’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The Chromebook Plus 515 cost £500 at launch but has an average price of £426.

It’s only ever been cheaper once before (£322 in March 2024)

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

