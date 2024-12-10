What is a double pane window? Let the experts explain

Filling the space between the panes with this gas improves their energy efficiency as it has a lower thermal conductivity than air, reducing heat transfer. There are also windows with spaces filled with xenon or the more costly option of krypton. You may see these referred to as insulated glass units, or IGUs.

“While not as insulating as triple pane, double pane windows still offer good insulation and can make your home more energy efficient,” continues Jessica. “They may also have a low-emissivity (Low-E) coating to improve energy efficiency.” This coating is a virtually invisible layer of metallic oxide on the surface of the glass, which reflects infrared light away.

Benefits of a double pane window

Twice as much glass means that double pane windows offer significantly better insulation from the temperature outdoors. Two panes also means they’re stronger and more durable than single pane, and provide your home with better weatherization performance.

Gary Luther, senior product manager, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands, says that the benefits of double pane windows can include:

Reduced heating and cooling costs

Noise reduction

Condensation prevention

UV protection

Is it worth upgrading to double pane windows?

Double pane windows will always cost more than single pane windows given that they’re made with more materials and have a more complicated manufacturing process. Even considering the increased expense, the answer from all our experts to this question was a resounding “yes”.

“Upgrading to double pane windows is a worthwhile investment,” says Adam Copel, business director of Windows for Associated Materials. “This is because they lead to long-term savings on energy bills, improved comfort with regulating warm and cold temperatures inside the homes, and blocking out unwanted excess noise pollution.”

It’s important to remember that double pane windows won’t just benefit your home in terms of immediate, tangible benefits, either. As well as savings on utility bills, you may well recoup your investment if you sell your property. “Double pane windows can potentially increase the home value, balancing out initial costs,” continues Adam. ‘However, an important decision when upgrading windows is to always consider the home location, architectural style, and climate.”