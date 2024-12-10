What is a double pane window? Let the experts explain
If you’re thinking of switching to double pane windows, it’s worth investigating why they’re a good investment – we take a look
Double pane windows have been around for more than a century but became more widely available for residential homes around 40 years ago.
Despite this, plenty of properties still have single pane windows or worn-out double panes, so you may be wondering if it’s really worth the investment to update yours to a new set of double pane windows.
We spoke to a trio of window experts: Adam Copel, business director, Windows for Associated Materials; Gary Luther, senior product manager, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands; and Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Windows & Doors at Andersen. They explained what double pane windows are, their benefits and whether it’s worth upgrading your home with them.
What is the structure of a double pane window?
“A double pane window has two layers of glass with one air space in between,” explains Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Windows & Doors at Andersen. “This air space can also be filled with an argon-gas blend.”
Filling the space between the panes with this gas improves their energy efficiency as it has a lower thermal conductivity than air, reducing heat transfer. There are also windows with spaces filled with xenon or the more costly option of krypton. You may see these referred to as insulated glass units, or IGUs.
“While not as insulating as triple pane, double pane windows still offer good insulation and can make your home more energy efficient,” continues Jessica. “They may also have a low-emissivity (Low-E) coating to improve energy efficiency.” This coating is a virtually invisible layer of metallic oxide on the surface of the glass, which reflects infrared light away.
Benefits of a double pane window
Twice as much glass means that double pane windows offer significantly better insulation from the temperature outdoors. Two panes also means they’re stronger and more durable than single pane, and provide your home with better weatherization performance.
Gary Luther, senior product manager, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands, says that the benefits of double pane windows can include:
- Reduced heating and cooling costs
- Noise reduction
- Condensation prevention
- UV protection
Is it worth upgrading to double pane windows?
Double pane windows will always cost more than single pane windows given that they’re made with more materials and have a more complicated manufacturing process. Even considering the increased expense, the answer from all our experts to this question was a resounding “yes”.
“Upgrading to double pane windows is a worthwhile investment,” says Adam Copel, business director of Windows for Associated Materials. “This is because they lead to long-term savings on energy bills, improved comfort with regulating warm and cold temperatures inside the homes, and blocking out unwanted excess noise pollution.”
It’s important to remember that double pane windows won’t just benefit your home in terms of immediate, tangible benefits, either. As well as savings on utility bills, you may well recoup your investment if you sell your property. “Double pane windows can potentially increase the home value, balancing out initial costs,” continues Adam. ‘However, an important decision when upgrading windows is to always consider the home location, architectural style, and climate.”