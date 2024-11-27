How to Clean Double Pane Windows

When your double pane windows were first installed, they looked amazing, with every room flooded with natural daylight. However, fast-forward a few months and you may be noticing that the glimmer of their glass is fading and your home is noticeably duller.

We spoke to window experts Gary Luther, senior product manager of aperture solutions at Cornerstone Building Brands and Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager of Andersen Windows & Doors, who advised us on how to clean your double pane windows and how you can recognize when they need replacing.

While double pane window cleaning can be intimidating, with a few tips and the right tools, the process is straightforward. So, if you’re not sure how and where to start with cleaning your double pane windows – or whether they need more than just a quick polish – try this handy step-by-step guide.

Cleaning double pane windows: A step-by-step guide

“Before cleaning the glass it is important to identify if your windows have special glass coatings”, says Jessica Ehrlichmann. “While the interior and exterior energy efficient coatings are highly durable, they may be damaged if abrasive cleaners, or chemicals that can cause performance or aesthetic issues to the glass or finish, are utilized for cleaning.”