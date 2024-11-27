How to Clean Double Pane Windows
Dirty double pane windows can bring down the look of your home, so we asked the experts how to restore their gleam
When your double pane windows were first installed, they looked amazing, with every room flooded with natural daylight. However, fast-forward a few months and you may be noticing that the glimmer of their glass is fading and your home is noticeably duller.
We spoke to window experts Gary Luther, senior product manager of aperture solutions at Cornerstone Building Brands and Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager of Andersen Windows & Doors, who advised us on how to clean your double pane windows and how you can recognize when they need replacing.
While double pane window cleaning can be intimidating, with a few tips and the right tools, the process is straightforward. So, if you’re not sure how and where to start with cleaning your double pane windows – or whether they need more than just a quick polish – try this handy step-by-step guide.
Cleaning double pane windows: A step-by-step guide
“Before cleaning the glass it is important to identify if your windows have special glass coatings”, says Jessica Ehrlichmann. “While the interior and exterior energy efficient coatings are highly durable, they may be damaged if abrasive cleaners, or chemicals that can cause performance or aesthetic issues to the glass or finish, are utilized for cleaning.”
1. Get the right tools
Equip yourself with a dry microfiber or soft cloth, a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner with a soft brush attachment, a non-abrasive sponge, and a squeegee.
2. Remove dust
Before starting to clean, wipe any loose dirt or grime from the surface of the glass with your soft cloth or brush.
3. Clean the glass
Apply your cleaning solution – you might choose to use mildly soapy water or diluted vinegar, or you might choose to purchase a dedicated liquid window cleaner – with your cloth or sponge and wipe in a circular motion.
4. Dry the glass
Remove the cleaning solution with a squeegee or a clean, lint-free cloth.
You can minimize your chances of leaving any glass cleaner behind by washing your windows on an overcast (but dry) day and not in direct sunlight, as this will make it easier to see any residue. Also, when you’re drying the glass, try this clever tip from Gary Luther: “Wipe the exterior of the glass horizontally and the interior vertically. This means you can easily spot any streaks and which side they’re on.”
Signs that your double pane window needs replacing
If your double pane windows aren’t as they should be, your initial instinct may be to repair them. However, it’s important to understand what has gone wrong with a double pane window in order to make an informed decision between repairing or replacing.
Jessica explains which problems require a repair and which require a replacement:
Repair:
- Broken or cracked glass: “People often assume that the entire window unit must be replaced when glass breaks or cracks. However, if the frame remains intact, you can simply replace the glass without replacing the entire window.”
- Cosmetic issues: “If your window frames have cosmetic issues, including chipped or faded surfaces, consider sanding and repainting them. Before doing so, closely inspect the frames for any underlying damage, such as cracks or holes.”
- Hardware problems: “When window issues are related to hardware [e.g., difficulty opening or closing a latch], try cleaning out dirt or grease buildup. If that doesn’t solve the problem, consider swapping out the failing hardware with new components.”
Replace:
- Condensation between glass panes: “If you notice fog occurring inside the glass panes, it’s a sign of seal failure. Replacing the entire window is necessary to address this issue.”
- Warped frames: “Are your window frames no longer straight? Do they make opening and closing difficult? Warped frames can lead to drafts and allow outside elements inside. Upgrading to new frames is essential.”
- Outdated technology: “Modern windows emphasize energy efficiency and improved features. If your home windows are several decades old, or single pane construction, consider replacements to enjoy savings and enhanced performance.”