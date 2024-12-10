Double pane vs triple pane windows: A worthy upgrade?

Essentially, a triple pane window does everything you’d expect from a double pane window, except it has an extra layer of glass and gas to boost its efficacy. “Triple pane windows provide greater insulation, which is especially beneficial in areas with more extreme weather, such as freezing temperatures in winter”, continues Jessica.

Perhaps counter-intuitively, triple pane windows are also ideal in areas that have to contend with intense heat, as they can keep that heat out and the indoor temperatures more comfortable.

What advantages do triple pane windows offer?

Especially for those who live in very harsh or cold climates, the advantages of triple pane windows simply can’t be overstated. “Triple pane windows offer the most energy efficiency because of how well they are insulated,” advises Jessica. “Because of the three layers of glass, the window maintains indoor temperatures more comfortably, keeping your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. This can also lead to increased savings on energy bills in the long term.”

However, their benefits are not just limited to insulation. Other advantages of triple pane windows include:

Noise reduction: The extra layers help block out unwanted noise

Enhanced comfort: Better windows mean fewer drafts and more comfort

Greater durability: Properly maintained, triple pane windows can last 20 to 30 years, or more

Increased security: The extra glass makes triple pane windows harder to break, making your home more secure

UV protection: Protecting your furnishings and decor from sun fading – although it may also reduce the amount of natural daylight in your home

High resistance to condensation: The extra pane helps keep the cold out, preventing condensation from forming on your windows

Triple pane windows may even add value to your home. “While triple pane windows may not be necessary for every climate to meet energy and budget goals, they are generally considered a premium option that can enhance a home’s resale value”, suggests Allison Siakotos, channel marketing manager for Harvey Windows + Doors. “Homeowners considering triple pane glass packages usually want to match upgraded performance with elevated design features, too.”

Are triple pane windows more expensive?

Triple pane windows are generally more expensive than double pane windows. It may appear that the only difference is an extra piece of glass but the manufacturing process is more complex, so the cost is higher.

“First, the window sash must be specially designed to accept the increased thickness of the Insulated Glass Unit,” says Allison. “Second, the IGU in a triple pane window requires 50% more glass than a standard double pane window. Finally, the spacer system that holds the glass pieces together and creates the insulating seal must be specially designed to accept three pieces of glass.”

It’s also worth considering that, as triple pane windows are generally heavier than their double paned counterparts, you may also face increased installation costs.

However, if you choose to upgrade all your windows to triple panes, the savings you could make on your HVAC system bills will certainly add up over time – ideal if you’re planning on staying in your home for years to come.