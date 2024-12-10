Double hung vs casement windows: Which should you choose?
New windows can cut drafts and noise: but which style is best for your home? We spoke to experts who explain the differences between the two
When you’re replacing windows, it’s tempting to replace like for like. However, as different designs offer different benefits, it’s a good idea to explore if another style of window might be more suitable for your home.
For example, making the switch from a common style, such as double hung, to casement windows, can make your home more comfortable year-round. This is especially true if you live in an area where you have periods of chilly, windy weather contrasted with the need for good ventilation at other times.
We spoke to experts Adam Copel, business director at Windows for Associated Materials, and Matt Gibson, director of marketing, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands, who explained how double hung windows stack up against casement styles.
Double hung and casement windows: What’s the difference?
It’s likely that you’ll have seen double hung windows before – they’re a popular choice for many properties. “Double hung windows have both top and bottom sashes that slide up and down,” explains Adam Copel, business director at Windows for Associated Materials. “Aesthetically, double hung offers a more classic and versatile look that fits a wide array of home styles.”
Casement windows consist of a frame around one sash. They’re hinged at one side, which can be left or right, and swing outward, like a door would. Casement windows may also be called crank windows as they are opened using a crank handle. “They present a more modern, contemporary approach to design,” continues Adam.
The benefits of double hung windows
It’s not just the timeless appearance that makes double hung windows appealing for a variety of homes. They’re also a very practical choice. “Due to their design, double hung windows can be easily cleaned on the exterior,” says Matt Gibson, director of marketing, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands.
“All you need to do is unlock the window, disengage the sash keepers, and tilt the sash inward for access.”
“In addition, by opening both sashes and leaving a gap at the top and bottom, double hung windows enable air to both enter and exit the home at the same time.”
Double hung windows are easy to replace compared to some window styles and you won’t need to worry about a sash bumping into anything outside, unlike a casement window.
And if you’re on a budget, double hung windows are ideal: usually, they’re a more affordable option.
The benefits of casement windows
If cold, gusty weather is an issue in your area, casement windows are a smart choice as they have a tight seal around the sash. This makes them more energy efficient – great for saving on utility bills.
And when you need fresh air, they provide plenty of it. “Casement windows offer maximum ventilation, ideal for rooms and households that require higher levels of air flow,” says Adam. “They provide enhanced home security, too, as the seal makes it more difficult to force the sash open.”
Another plus is that casement windows don’t have a central bar, like double hung. This means they won’t obscure a beautiful view.
Casement windows can also be easier to open than double hung, and won’t be prone to slipping problems.
Double hung vs casement windows: Which should you choose?
When it comes to choosing between double hung and casement, it’s largely down to preference. “The main difference between double hung and casement windows is their architectural design and the aesthetic differences that each one presents,” explains Matt.
“Evaluate the design of your home, as well as other homes in your neighborhood, to understand what the visual differences may be.”
From a practical point of view, be aware that casement windows are not ideal for securing window air conditioning units – and that if you leave them open in windy weather, they may be damaged, unlike double hung.