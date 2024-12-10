Double hung vs casement windows: Which should you choose?

When you’re replacing windows, it’s tempting to replace like for like. However, as different designs offer different benefits, it’s a good idea to explore if another style of window might be more suitable for your home.

For example, making the switch from a common style, such as double hung, to casement windows, can make your home more comfortable year-round. This is especially true if you live in an area where you have periods of chilly, windy weather contrasted with the need for good ventilation at other times.

We spoke to experts Adam Copel, business director at Windows for Associated Materials, and Matt Gibson, director of marketing, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands, who explained how double hung windows stack up against casement styles.

Double hung and casement windows: What’s the difference?

It’s likely that you’ll have seen double hung windows before – they’re a popular choice for many properties. “Double hung windows have both top and bottom sashes that slide up and down,” explains Adam Copel, business director at Windows for Associated Materials. “Aesthetically, double hung offers a more classic and versatile look that fits a wide array of home styles.”

Casement windows consist of a frame around one sash. They’re hinged at one side, which can be left or right, and swing outward, like a door would. Casement windows may also be called crank windows as they are opened using a crank handle. “They present a more modern, contemporary approach to design,” continues Adam.

The benefits of double hung windows

It’s not just the timeless appearance that makes double hung windows appealing for a variety of homes. They’re also a very practical choice. “Due to their design, double hung windows can be easily cleaned on the exterior,” says Matt Gibson, director of marketing, Aperture Solutions – US at Cornerstone Building Brands.