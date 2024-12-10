How to replace a double pane window
If you think that your double pane windows aren’t delivering, it may be time to swap them for a new set – but how do you do it?
Double pane windows offer multiple benefits: improved insulation, reduced energy bills, less noise from outside, and a more comfortable temperature in your home in general. However, when they stop working as they should, it’s often noticeable.
If you think it might be the right time to upgrade one or more of your double pane windows, it’s a good idea to understand what’s going wrong, and what the best replacement solution might be.
We spoke to experts Adam Copel, business director, Windows for Associated Materials; Allison Siakotos, channel marketing manager for Harvey Windows & Doors, part of Cornerstone Building Brands; and Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Windows & Doors at Andersen. They explain the different reasons behind replacing a double pane window and how best to replace yours when necessary.
Why might you need to replace a double pane window?
There are two main reasons to replace a double pane window. The first is that you suspect it isn’t performing as well as it should be: perhaps your energy bills have started to creep up, or you notice cold/warm drafts or an inconsistent temperature in your rooms.
The second is more visible issues, such as signs of deterioration. According to Allison Siakotos, channel marketing manager for Harvey Windows & Doors, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, indicators of damage to look out for include:
- Seal failure that causes a fog between glass panes that does not evaporate like condensation
- Cracks or chips in the glass
- Rot or damage to the frame or sash components
- Aging sash balances or locking hardware that impedes smooth operation
In addition to these, Adam Copel, business director, Windows for Associated Materials says that, “Seal failures allow moisture into the home, so look out for condensation or an increase in hearing outside noise coming through.”
How to replace the double pane window glass
All the experts we spoke to emphasized that replacing double pane window glass is a tough DIY job, requiring specialist tools, skills, and experience.
“Utilizing a professional window installer is crucial for several reasons,” says Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Windows & Doors at Andersen. “Improper installation leads to faulty performance and added expenses, while improper glass handling can lead to breakage and costly repairs.”
“Additionally, poorly installed windows create drafts and leaks, resulting in energy loss and high utility bills,” she continues. “Over time, these drafts can cause mold, mildew, and structural damage.”
For example, if you were to replace double pane window glass, you would need to wear protective clothing and goggles, be able to pry away the existing molding around the IGU without damaging the frame, and have a suction cup grip to lift the old glass from the frame without causing further damage to the IGU. Then use tape and sealant to fix the replacement glass in place securely without any gaps.
How to replace your whole double pane window
Again, replacing a complete double pane window isn’t a straightforward job, with the experts confirming that you will need to have advanced DIY skills and understand the correct measuring process. Double pane windows can also be heavy, so you may need a second pair of hands to help.
However, window manufacturers will supply instructions with a guide to measurements to make sure your new window fits the opening. Some may also have installation guides online that can be customized to your product and project to help you through the process.
“Installation of a replacement window isn’t simply a matter of putting a standard-size window into a hole in the wall,” warns Jessica. “It’s a matter of expertly fitting your custom window into your custom home.”
“Replacement window installers need to be prepared to handle any number of challenges, such as variations in wall materials and thickness, various types of casings or sill constructions, changes from house settling, and even unforeseen structural damage.”