How to replace a double pane window

Double pane windows offer multiple benefits: improved insulation, reduced energy bills, less noise from outside, and a more comfortable temperature in your home in general. However, when they stop working as they should, it’s often noticeable.

If you think it might be the right time to upgrade one or more of your double pane windows, it’s a good idea to understand what’s going wrong, and what the best replacement solution might be.

We spoke to experts Adam Copel, business director, Windows for Associated Materials; Allison Siakotos, channel marketing manager for Harvey Windows & Doors, part of Cornerstone Building Brands; and Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Windows & Doors at Andersen. They explain the different reasons behind replacing a double pane window and how best to replace yours when necessary.

Why might you need to replace a double pane window?

There are two main reasons to replace a double pane window. The first is that you suspect it isn’t performing as well as it should be: perhaps your energy bills have started to creep up, or you notice cold/warm drafts or an inconsistent temperature in your rooms.

The second is more visible issues, such as signs of deterioration. According to Allison Siakotos, channel marketing manager for Harvey Windows & Doors, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, indicators of damage to look out for include:

Seal failure that causes a fog between glass panes that does not evaporate like condensation

Cracks or chips in the glass

Rot or damage to the frame or sash components

Aging sash balances or locking hardware that impedes smooth operation

In addition to these, Adam Copel, business director, Windows for Associated Materials says that, “Seal failures allow moisture into the home, so look out for condensation or an increase in hearing outside noise coming through.”

How to replace the double pane window glass

All the experts we spoke to emphasized that replacing double pane window glass is a tough DIY job, requiring specialist tools, skills, and experience.