How Much is a Purple Mattress? Our Guide to Purple Bed Prices – and Discounts

According to Purple, the GelFlex Grid layer helps to make its mattresses cooler than conventional foam mattresses; it improves support and pressure relief; and isolates movement to help you sleep peacefully next to a partner.

When we’ve tested mattresses with polymer grid layers, we’ve noticed they deliver a strong, supportive pushback that adapts to your body size and sleeping position over time.

What other Purple mattresses are there?

Eight other Purple mattresses now feature in the brand’s lineup alongside the original Purple Mattress. One is cheaper than the original, and seven are more expensive. Here’s the full range, starting with the cheapest:

All nine Purple mattresses feature the flexible GelFlex Grid layer, plus at least one layer of durable foam for support.

The three Restore Hybrid mattresses come in a choice of soft or firm feels, and feature responsive coils to add bounce, cooling and pressure relief.

At the premium end of the range, the three Rejuvenate Luxe mattresses all feature a quilted top layer, zoned coil layers, and high-density “GelFlex Grid Plus”, which Purple says delivers even greater body support and pressure relief than the plain old GelFlex Grid.

How much does a Purple mattress cost?

Purple mattress prices cover a huge range, from $699 for a twin-size PurpleFlex mattress to $12,990 for a split king Purple RejuvenatePremier mattress.

The flagship Purple Mattress comes in no fewer than seven sizes (more than most of the other models), and costs from $999 for a twin up to $2,198 for a split king, via $1,499 for the popular queen size when not discounted.

To simplify things, here’s how much each of the nine mattresses costs in three popular sizes:

Twin Queen King PurpleFlex $699 $1,299 $1,599 Purple Mattress $999 $1,499 $1,999 Purple Plus $1,499 $1,599 $2,399 Purple Restore Hybrid $1,999 (XL) $2,399 $2,999 Purple RestorePlus Hybrid $2,549 (XL) $2,999 $3,699 Purple RestorePremier Hybrid $3,249 (XL) $3,699 $4,399 Purple Rejuvenate $4,495 (XL) $5,495 $6,995 Purple RejuvenatePlus $5,495 (XL) $6,495 $7,995 Purple RejuvenatePremier $6,495 (XL) $7,495 $8,995

How can I save money on a Purple mattress?

Purple sales crop up fairly regularly, and tend to happen around the holiday periods. In fact, even Purple’s own website has a guide to the best times to buy a Purple mattress, and suggests Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Black Friday as the days when discounts are highest.

However, while Purple’s discounts may be regular, they’re not huge. We wrote this article shortly before July 4, and were excited to check out Purple’s July 4th Sale – but it only knocked $100 off the price of an original Purple Mattress (down from $1,499 to $1,399 in queen size). Some of the more expensive mattresses saw price cuts of up to $500, but that’s still less than 10% off.

You’re likely to save more on the big sale dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there’s no getting around it: Purple mattresses are expensive. They’re a long-term investment for sleep quality, and may make all the difference for those who have struggled to wake up pain-free after a night’s sleep.

Which Purple mattress is the best value for money?

The best-value Purple mattress is the one that suits you best. The GelFlex Grid Plus and core body support of the Purple Rejuvenate mattress could make every penny of its $5,495 (queen size) price tag worth it, if it finally soothes your back pain.

However, if we had to choose a single Purple mattress that would represent the best value to the greatest number of people, it would be the good old Purple Mattress. Its price is reasonable for such a high-quality mattress, and it gets superb customer feedback for its pressure relief and cooling.

Some of Purple’s Luxe mattresses are reputed to be a little too soft for some sleepers, or a little too firm in the case of the budget PurpleFlex. The Purple Mattress hits the Goldilocks jackpot with its medium-firm balance of body-hugging comfort and back-soothing pressure relief. It’s an excellent fit for many body shapes and sleeping styles.

Like all Purple mattresses, the Purple Mattress comes with free delivery and a 100-night trial, during which you can return it if you find you don’t get on with it. Those who decide to stick with it benefit from a 10-year warranty for lasting peace of mind.