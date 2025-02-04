Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper Review: The Best Jack-of-All-Trades Mattress Topper

While I rank this topper at the top of my list for comfort, design, and motion isolation, it does come at a price. Starting at $374 for a twin, it’s not for those on a budget. If you want to test it thoroughly, Helix will allow you to trial it for 100 nights.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: Price and competition

While this offering from Helix is much more expensive than budget options like the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper, it provides a different level of comfort. The GlacioTex is not as expensive as the Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper and it gives you more bang for your buck.

If you’re looking for a mattress topper that provides comfort and has a more reasonable price tag, check out the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper, but I’d still say the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper is the way to go if you can stretch your budget.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: Features

This dreamy topper is stacked with layers of comfort and fantastic features that set it apart from the competition.

Foam layers

Helix has landed on an epic combination of Memory Foam that hugged my body in all the right places and high-density foam to keep this topper from losing its shape as easily over time. The two layers definitely gave it a sturdiness that was lacking in other toppers I tested. There’s also a base layer for added durability.

Steel micro coils

Between those two soft and sumptuous layers of foam, this topper has a seriously stable spine made of steel micro coils. These coils helped to provide the feeling that my mattress underneath had been extended, holding up to pressure points in my body. They also explain why this topper’s motion isolation is so excellent.

Firmness levels

There aren’t many mattress toppers available in plush and firm options. This mattress topper’s customizable aspect means you can decide which will make the biggest difference to your mattress underneath. The Luxury Firm still softened my firm mattress underneath and gave me the right contouring feeling as a side sleeper. If you choose the wrong one, you can always swap it out during the 100-night trial.

GlacioTex cooling cover

This mattress combines superior comfort with temperature regulation. I can sometimes sleep hot, but I didn’t feel any increase in temperature with this topper thanks to the GlacioTex cooling cover, which wicks away heat while you sleep.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: What did we like?

If you want to transform a firm mattress and revolutionize your sleep setup, the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper is an easy recommendation. This one is for people looking for an jack-of-all-trades topper and for those who suffer from back problems and want sufficient support. You can even choose how much firmness you require.

One thing I noticed while sleeping on this mattress topper with my husband and cat: I couldn’t feel any of their movements. This topper’s motion isolation is next level thanks to the steel micro coils. There’s still enough bounce to roll from side to side easily overnight, but you can toss and turn without worrying about disturbing your bedmates.

The topper is one of the thickest I tested at 3.75in, but despite that, I didn’t sink so deeply into it that it became uncomfortable. It provided nice support on my hips and shoulders. It was also easy to secure to the mattress and stayed firmly attached for the whole trial.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: How can it be improved?

Due to how taken I was with the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, this section was a struggle. The two firmness levels may not provide the sweet spot for front sleepers. Even though I chose the firm option, it could be too plush. Back sleepers and side sleepers (like me) should find the level of plushness combined with the supportive design in the necessary places works out great.

The other drawback is the price. If you’ve already spent big money on your mattress, it will feel like a bad dream to pay hundreds more dollars to fine-tune it. However, if you need to revolutionize your original bed setup, it’s still much cheaper than buying a whole new mattress.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: Verdict

Despite its premium price tag, the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper is a finely engineered mattress topper that offers ample support in the right places for side and back sleepers. It is super durable and provides really good motion isolation. People with the budget for a mattress topper that could help with back pain or those who need to turn a firm mattress into a desirable landing spot at the end of the day should buy this one.