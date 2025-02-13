Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper Review: The Top Ranking Budget Topper
While it’s a good choice for people on a budget who want minimal support, upping your budget could lead to a more comfortable night’s sleep
Pros
- Budget option
- Waterproof for parents who co-sleep
- Machine-washable
Cons
- Low levels of firmness
- Only fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick
Mattress toppers breathe new life into a tired sleep setup, and with the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper, you won’t have sleepless nights about blowing your budget. Finding the right mattress topper can mean improving your sleep without spending too much on a new mattress. However, slashing your budget can lead to losing the comfort provided by more premium toppers, as this offering from Brooklinen proves.
The Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper features a soft microgel and a 100% cotton shell with a tufted construction to distribute filling evenly throughout. While this topper isn’t going to revolutionize your current setup and gives off the energy of a mattress protector, it has a waterproof layer on the bottom to protect your more expensive asset underneath. It doesn’t feel crinkly like a regular waterproof sheet, and it doesn’t add heat in the same way. It’s also one of the few mattress protectors from a reputable brand that you can throw in a cold wash without worrying about damaging it.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: What you need to know
The Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper is a budget option for people who don’t need to drastically change their current sleep setup. It features a tufted design to keep the microgel inside from bunching up and a waterproof bottom to keep liquid from penetrating the mattress. The whole thing is washable, which means cold washes at home instead of spot-cleaning.
As we’ve already pointed out, this topper is super affordable. Brooklinen, like many mattress brands, runs regular sales events so if you keep an eye out, you’ll be able to get this topper for less.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: Price and competition
It’s hard to beat the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper regarding price. However, for less than $100 more, you can get a softer night’s sleep, much more support, and warmth in winter with the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper. If you’re a side sleeper and willing to stretch your budget to three times the Brooklinen, you’ll be able to afford our favorite mattress topper, the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper. The five star, Best Buy winning GlacioTex boasts just the right amount of support and incredible motion isolation for people who toss and turn at night.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: Features
The Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper will work for people who don’t need to change their sleep setup radically and want to wash their topper at home.
Microgel
Designed to mimic real down, the microgel filling in this topper is soft. While it lacks the thickness of some other toppers and doesn’t make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, it’s great for anybody who wants just a thin layer of comfort added to their already passable mattress.
Waterproof bottom
If you co-sleep with your kid or simply want to give your mattress an extra layer of protection, this topper’s waterproof bottom could be a lifesaver (or mattress saver). While regular waterproof sheets can be squeaky and retain much heat, this topper will provide a waterproof barrier without the negatives.
Machine washable
The Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper was one of only a few toppers that I tested which was machine washable (on a cold cycle). Accidents happen (especially when kids are involved), so it’s great you can just throw it in the washing machine without having to take it to the dry cleaners or rely on time-consuming spot cleaning.
Cotton shell with tufted construction
Cotton is breathable, soft, and hypoallergenic, which means this topper will suit those with sensitive skin. It’s also suitable for wicking away sweat while you sleep, particularly handy in the height of summer or if you’re a hot sleeper. The tufted construction prevents the microgel from shifting around too much and keeps it distributed throughout the topper.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: What did we like?
Budget-conscious shoppers who want an alternative to a waterproof sheet or mattress protector have found their match in the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper. I didn’t notice much of a temperature change during testing, which was good as I can sometimes sleep hot.
I share a bed with my husband and our cat, and there is a lot of tossing and turning at night. This topper stood the test and stayed firmly hooked to the underside of my mattress overnight. The cotton shell feels nice on the skin, and the tufted design keeps the microgel inside and distributes it evenly throughout. I noticed no lumpy spots, even after multiple nights of use. Our cat isn’t prone to accidents but knowing the bottom of this sheet is waterproof gave me peace of mind.
I’m a side sleeper, so I need a lot more support than this option provided. My shoulders, hips, and waist didn’t feel supported enough overnight. Back sleepers may also require more than what this topper provides. On the other hand, front sleepers don’t need as much support, so if you have a firm mattress underneath, this topper might provide the ideal amount of plushness for your needs.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: How can it be improved?
I’ve been lucky enough to test-drive some of the best mattress toppers on the market. Unfortunately for this offering from Brooklinen, I tested this one around the time I tested some of my absolute faves, like the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, and it didn’t stand a chance of comparing for comfort.
While I didn’t notice the topper changing the temperature drastically, I also didn’t see it changing much else. I found it to be more like a protector than a mattress topper. This topper offers cushioning, but it didn’t change my mattress noticeably. If you’re looking to change the softness of your mattress or you’re a side sleeper, this is not the topper for you. Another downside is that it only fits mattresses up to 18in thick, so anybody with a thick mattress must avoid it.
Unsurprisingly, this cheaper topper doesn’t have a sleep trial like some more expensive options. If you want to return it for a defect, the warranty lasts one year, but you’ll need to part with $9.95 to return it.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: Verdict
If you can’t stretch your budget over $100, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper will provide a layer of comfort between you and your existing mattress. However, it’s nothing like most of the other, more expensive mattress toppers that I’ve tested in terms of altering my sleep setup. It lacked the necessary cushioning to give me a better night’s sleep, especially as I’m a side sleeper and require that cushioning.
This topper is best for people who want a less squeaky waterproof mattress protector with a thin layer of comfort and who want to be able to wash their topper at home.
If you can stretch your budget (quite a bit), then the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper could be a game-changer for your sleep setup – it’s far cheaper than buying a whole new mattress.