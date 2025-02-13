Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper Review: The Top Ranking Budget Topper

Microgel

Designed to mimic real down, the microgel filling in this topper is soft. While it lacks the thickness of some other toppers and doesn’t make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, it’s great for anybody who wants just a thin layer of comfort added to their already passable mattress.

Waterproof bottom

If you co-sleep with your kid or simply want to give your mattress an extra layer of protection, this topper’s waterproof bottom could be a lifesaver (or mattress saver). While regular waterproof sheets can be squeaky and retain much heat, this topper will provide a waterproof barrier without the negatives.

Machine washable

The Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper was one of only a few toppers that I tested which was machine washable (on a cold cycle). Accidents happen (especially when kids are involved), so it’s great you can just throw it in the washing machine without having to take it to the dry cleaners or rely on time-consuming spot cleaning.

Cotton shell with tufted construction

Cotton is breathable, soft, and hypoallergenic, which means this topper will suit those with sensitive skin. It’s also suitable for wicking away sweat while you sleep, particularly handy in the height of summer or if you’re a hot sleeper. The tufted construction prevents the microgel from shifting around too much and keeps it distributed throughout the topper.

Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: What did we like?

Budget-conscious shoppers who want an alternative to a waterproof sheet or mattress protector have found their match in the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper. I didn’t notice much of a temperature change during testing, which was good as I can sometimes sleep hot.

I share a bed with my husband and our cat, and there is a lot of tossing and turning at night. This topper stood the test and stayed firmly hooked to the underside of my mattress overnight. The cotton shell feels nice on the skin, and the tufted design keeps the microgel inside and distributes it evenly throughout. I noticed no lumpy spots, even after multiple nights of use. Our cat isn’t prone to accidents but knowing the bottom of this sheet is waterproof gave me peace of mind.

I’m a side sleeper, so I need a lot more support than this option provided. My shoulders, hips, and waist didn’t feel supported enough overnight. Back sleepers may also require more than what this topper provides. On the other hand, front sleepers don’t need as much support, so if you have a firm mattress underneath, this topper might provide the ideal amount of plushness for your needs.

Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: How can it be improved?

I’ve been lucky enough to test-drive some of the best mattress toppers on the market. Unfortunately for this offering from Brooklinen, I tested this one around the time I tested some of my absolute faves, like the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, and it didn’t stand a chance of comparing for comfort.

While I didn’t notice the topper changing the temperature drastically, I also didn’t see it changing much else. I found it to be more like a protector than a mattress topper. This topper offers cushioning, but it didn’t change my mattress noticeably. If you’re looking to change the softness of your mattress or you’re a side sleeper, this is not the topper for you. Another downside is that it only fits mattresses up to 18in thick, so anybody with a thick mattress must avoid it.

Unsurprisingly, this cheaper topper doesn’t have a sleep trial like some more expensive options. If you want to return it for a defect, the warranty lasts one year, but you’ll need to part with $9.95 to return it.

Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper review: Verdict

If you can’t stretch your budget over $100, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper will provide a layer of comfort between you and your existing mattress. However, it’s nothing like most of the other, more expensive mattress toppers that I’ve tested in terms of altering my sleep setup. It lacked the necessary cushioning to give me a better night’s sleep, especially as I’m a side sleeper and require that cushioning.

This topper is best for people who want a less squeaky waterproof mattress protector with a thin layer of comfort and who want to be able to wash their topper at home.

If you can stretch your budget (quite a bit), then the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper could be a game-changer for your sleep setup – it’s far cheaper than buying a whole new mattress.