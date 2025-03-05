You’ve heard the words tossed around, but do mattresses need a box spring… and what exactly is one anyway? These mattress supports are essentially another line of defense in the fight against poor sleep, nocturnal discomfort, and premature mattress wear. They elevate the sleeping surface, improve airflow, and absorb the impact of any tossing and turning throughout the night.

“But wait,” you might think. “Surely the same effect can be achieved with a simple slatted bed frame or a basic platform?” And while there is certainly some truth to that for the vast majority of modern mattresses, certain ones will perform better when paired with a box spring over a completely firm base. Besides, some people simply like the aesthetic or prefer some extra cushioning.

So, is a box spring something you should be considering for your own bed? Let’s take a closer look and find out.

Do mattresses need a box spring? What you need to know

What is a box spring?

A box spring is a type of support designed to go between a mattress and whatever surface it is resting on. Traditionally, it’s a fabric-covered wooden frame that houses a number of metal coils within for support and cushioning.

“A box spring is aptly named, given that it’s essentially a large box with springs in it,” says Pete Cancelli of The Mattress Expert. “From the 1920s until the 1970s, mattresses tended to be very firm, and a box spring provided some much-needed give.”

Back then, when mattresses weren’t quite so advanced, box springs were more of a necessity. These days, traditional box springs are a little antiquated, given that most modern variants, like foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses, are designed to work on a firm foundation.

Do box springs always have springs in them?

It may seem like an odd question, but there’s some confusion. A traditional box spring does have springs, yes. However, usage of the term “box spring” has evolved into a bit of a catch-all for lots of different types of mattress supports.