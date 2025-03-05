Do Mattresses Need a Box Spring?
It’s never a great idea to put your mattress directly onto the floor, but why choose a box spring over a regular bed frame?
You’ve heard the words tossed around, but do mattresses need a box spring… and what exactly is one anyway? These mattress supports are essentially another line of defense in the fight against poor sleep, nocturnal discomfort, and premature mattress wear. They elevate the sleeping surface, improve airflow, and absorb the impact of any tossing and turning throughout the night.
“But wait,” you might think. “Surely the same effect can be achieved with a simple slatted bed frame or a basic platform?” And while there is certainly some truth to that for the vast majority of modern mattresses, certain ones will perform better when paired with a box spring over a completely firm base. Besides, some people simply like the aesthetic or prefer some extra cushioning.
So, is a box spring something you should be considering for your own bed? Let’s take a closer look and find out.
Do mattresses need a box spring? What you need to know
What is a box spring?
A box spring is a type of support designed to go between a mattress and whatever surface it is resting on. Traditionally, it’s a fabric-covered wooden frame that houses a number of metal coils within for support and cushioning.
“A box spring is aptly named, given that it’s essentially a large box with springs in it,” says Pete Cancelli of The Mattress Expert. “From the 1920s until the 1970s, mattresses tended to be very firm, and a box spring provided some much-needed give.”
Back then, when mattresses weren’t quite so advanced, box springs were more of a necessity. These days, traditional box springs are a little antiquated, given that most modern variants, like foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses, are designed to work on a firm foundation.
Do box springs always have springs in them?
It may seem like an odd question, but there’s some confusion. A traditional box spring does have springs, yes. However, usage of the term “box spring” has evolved into a bit of a catch-all for lots of different types of mattress supports.
It’s not uncommon for any fabric-covered base to be referred to as a “box spring”, even if it’s a simple wooden frame (otherwise known as a “foundation”) with no springs in it at all.
“Today, the old soft coils are almost gone,” Cancelli adds. “In fact, many of today’s box springs don’t have any springs in them. They’re essentially a platform bed without the aesthetics.”
The terminology is made murkier still by the fact that many modern box springs use metal wires rather than coils.
To ensure you get the right type of support for your mattress, it’s important to check whether the base you’re looking at is a true box spring or simply a foundation. And always check your mattress manufacturer’s instructions to ensure you’re using the correct type of base.
What types of mattresses need a box spring?
Some spring mattresses still require a box spring to offer optimal support, but again, it’s always a good idea to check with the manufacturer of your mattress to make sure. In some cases, using the wrong type of base for your mattress may affect the warranty. That said, you can generally use a box spring with any mattress if you choose to, which some people do because of the additional comfort and height they provide.
The main type of mattress that usually needs to be paired with a traditional box spring is an innerspring mattress. These mattresses offer generalized support via a series of interconnected springs and coils. They were the go-to option for the best part of a century, but these days pocket-spring, foam, and hybrid mattresses are more common as they can offer more targeted support to aid spine alignment.
Innerspring mattresses can be very firm, which means they need a special base that can absorb shock to increase comfort and reduce wear and tear. This is where a box spring can help.
In contrast, most modern innerspring alternatives are supportive enough on their own. This means they’re usually better paired with a sturdy base, such as a solid foundation or a slatted platform.
What are the benefits of a box spring?
The main reason for using any type of base is to elevate the mattress off the floor. There are several reasons why this is a good idea:
- It increases airflow, which stops moisture from becoming trapped and causing mold. Already got mold? Read our in-depth article on how to get rid of it
- It puts the mattress at a more comfortable height for getting in and out of bed
- It discourages little critters from climbing into bed with you
- It allows the mattress to regulate temperature more effectively
As for traditional box springs, the main benefit is that they improve comfort when used with an innerspring mattress.
Conclusion
While most modern mattresses don’t require a traditional box spring, the vast majority will benefit from being paired with a foundation or a frame to encourage airflow, increase temperature regulation, slow down wear, and elevate the bed to a comfortable height.
If you are seeking a way to create some give with a firmer mattress or using an innerspring mattress then a box spring might be a good option for you.