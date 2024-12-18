The Best Mattress Toppers to Buy in 2024
Revolutionize your sleep without splurging on a new mattress with one of the best mattress toppers, tried and tested by us
The best mattress toppers allow you to add comfort to your current bed setup for a fraction of the price of a new mattress. If you love your mattress but don’t love what it does to your back or want to give an old mattress a facelift, the right mattress topper will fit snugly on top and can be a nighttime (or naptime) game-changer.
There’s no point in buying a super cheap mattress topper that won’t make a difference to your existing mattress. Some of these mattress toppers may come at a premium, but who can put a price on a good night’s sleep? I test mattresses and mattress toppers for a living and have spent many sleep-filled nights testing different toppers with various covers (cotton, polyester, and microfiber) stuffed with different types of foam. I compared them all based on plushness, comfort, and value for money.
Here, I break down four of my favorite mattress toppers on the market, what I loved about them, and what I think could be improved. Additionally, at the bottom of the page, you’ll find a buying guide to help you find the right mattress topper for you.
Best mattress toppers: At a glance
|Best mattress topper overall
|Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper (~$299)
|Check price at Helix Sleep
|Best budget mattress topper
|Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper (~$109)
|Check price at Brooklinen
|Best plush mattress topper
|The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper (~$199)
|Check price at Coop Sleep Goods
How we test mattress toppers
Testing mattress toppers is not something we take lightly, even if you sleep lightly. For the best chance of an accurate read on the mattress toppers in this roundup, I slept on each of them for two weeks to give myself enough time to see if the mattress toppers improved the way my body felt or made a significant difference to my original mattress, and to see if that perfect night’s sleep on the first night was just a fluke.
Every sleeper has different needs and requirements based on their sleep style and the current condition of their mattress underneath. My mattress is very firm, and I wanted to soften it. I’m a committed side sleeper who thrashes around at night, which meant I needed a topper that could offer significant support and relieve pressure points on my hips and shoulders while maintaining a solid grip on the mattress.
I paid close attention to several things while sleeping on each topper, including: the quality, fit, comfort, plushness level, whether I sunk in it or whether it stayed in place, whether I could feel the topper, and whether it blended in nicely with my current setup. Additionally, I took note of motion isolation, edge support, ease of movement around the topper, and its overall firmness.
The best mattress toppers to buy in 2024
1. Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper: Best mattress topper overall
Price when reviewed: From $299 (twin) | Check price at Helix Sleep
- Great for… cooling down hot sleepers and support for side sleepers
- Not so great for… sleepers on a budget
Our pick for the best mattress topper overall is the Helix Glaciotex Premium Mattress Topper. This sumptuous topper feels like a natural extension of the mattress, with steel micro coils between two different types of foam for balanced comfort and a base layer underneath for durability.
As a side sleeper, I was very impressed by this topper’s ability to relieve the pressure on my hips and shoulders during the night. Hot sleepers can sometimes be put off by mattress toppers, particularly those made from memory foam, which have a reputation for turning up the temperature at night. But this topper actually helped me to stay cool – perhaps thanks in part to the GlacioTex Cooling Cover, which I found offered excellent temperature regulation .
This mattress topper was supportive enough without being too plush or firm. But the best part for me was the motion isolation. While it has enough bounce to roll from side to side during the night (which I do a lot), I can keep all my tossing and turning to my side of the mattress topper without shaking the whole bed.
For those who suffer from back pain, this mattress topper could be a great addition to your bed setup. The combo of coils and foam provides plenty of support. It’s also available in two firmness levels: plush and firm. I tested the firm option. Starting at $299 in a twin size, though, it’s not for those on a budget.
Key specs – Filling: Premium foam, high-density foam, microcoils; Machine washable? Spot-clean only; Thickness: 3.75in; Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king; Warranty: 100 night sleep trial, 1-year limited warranty
2. Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper: Best budget mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From $109 (full) | Check price at Brooklinen
- Great for… those on a budget who want a bit of added cushioning
- Not so great for… people who want to drastically adapt a mattress’ firmness
Finding a high-quality mattress topper for around $100 is challenging, but the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper fits the bill and is our choice for the best budget mattress topper. It’s filled with a soft microgel, underneath a 100% cotton shell with a tufted construction to distribute filling evenly throughout.
I have been spoiled by testing the more plush and premium options alongside this topper, so this had the feel of a mattress protector rather than a mattress topper. While it offers some cushioning, it didn’t give my firm mattress the softer edge I sought. However, it stuck to the mattress well enough to deal with tossing and turning, and I didn’t notice an increased temperature during the night. If you’re looking to make a noticeable difference in the softness of your mattress, this is not the topper for you, and fellow side sleepers might find more comfort with a thicker memory foam mattress topper. But if you need just the slightest cushioning and want a mattress protector, it may do the trick.
Parents who co-sleep can rejoice in the fact that this topper from Brooklinen is waterproof on the bottom, providing the security of a dry mattress underneath without the usual squeakiness that goes with it. It’s also the only machine-washable mattress topper in our roundup. One last caveat: it only fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick, so anybody with a very thick mattress will have to avoid.
Key specs – Filling: Microgel; Machine washable? Yes, on cool; Thickness: N/A; Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king; Warranty: 1-year (with $9.95 return fee)
3. The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper: Best plush mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From $199 (twin XL) | Check price at Coop Sleep Goods
- Great for… people who want to soften up a too-firm mattress
- Not so great for… those who want more support
If a soft night’s sleep is everything you crave, The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper could be a great addition to your current mattress. It’s our pick for the best plush mattress topper on the market. You’ll know this mattress topper is underneath you as it contours to your body when you first get into bed. It features a super soft microfiber cover with a Baffle Box design to keep the cross-cut memory foam and microfiber filling inside evenly separated.
I found this topper transformed my overly firm mattress into a much more cushy situation, easing the nerve pain I was suffering from with my mattress within just a few days of use. However, it may be too soft for those who prefer to feel supported and don’t want to sink entirely into bed at night: stomach sleepers in particular will want to avoid it as there’s insufficient support to keep the hips elevated.
It’s not the most secure mattress topper in our roundup, and I found it was prone to shifting as I rolled around at night. Additionally, I found that it gets quite warm during the night. If you’re a hot sleeper looking for a summer addition, this one may not be suitable but could provide more warmth in colder climates during fall and winter.
Key specs – Filling: Memory foam, microfiber; Machine washable? Spot-clean only; Thickness: 5in; Sizes: Twin XL, queen, king, California king; Warranty: 100-night sleep trial, 1-year warranty
4. Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper: Best latex mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From $325 (twin) | Check price at Saatva
- Great for… hot sleepers and taking the edge off a super firm mattress
- Not so great for… side sleepers who require pressure relief
Latex is known for its breathability and durability, and the Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper is our choice for the best latex mattress topper. Hot sleepers will love its temperature regulating qualities, from the moisture-wicking cover to the breathable natural latex foam inside.
I found this mattress topper fit seamlessly into my sleep setup. At just 1.5in thick, it’s entirely different from our more plush selections: an excellent pick for anybody who wants to increase the softness a tad and pretend they don’t have a topper while receiving all the benefits of one. It was just soft enough to take the edge off my firm mattress, but it wasn’t so plush that I didn’t feel supported at night. It also felt secure on my bed, withstanding excessive rolling around with ease.
The Saatva held its shape too, which is great for couples who don’t want to feel their partner’s every flinch in the night. Back sleepers and stomach sleepers will appreciate that it maintains the firmness of the mattress underneath and provides enough hip support for a good night’s sleep. However, while it worked for me, some side sleepers may prefer a thicker mattress topper. With a whopping 180-night sleep trial, you have plenty of time to decide if it’s the right topper for you.
Key specs – Filling: Latex foam; Machine washable? Spot-clean only; Thickness: 1.5in; Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king; Warranty: 180-night sleep trial, 1-year warranty
How to choose the best mattress topper for you
I’ve tested more mattress toppers than I can count, but that doesn’t mean my recommendation will suit everybody’s sleep style. It’s important to consider the type of sleeper you are (back, side, stomach, or perhaps a combination), what your body needs (relief from back pain, for instance), what your mattress requires to make it feel different, and how much you’re willing to spend. Depending on the state of your mattress, a mattress topper may not be enough to change its feel, and you may need to spring for a whole new setup instead.
Here are the things you should consider before purchasing a mattress topper.
Material
First, it’s time to consider what’s inside your proposed mattress topper. One of the most common types of filling is foam (whether memory foam or latex) as it can relieve pressure points, isolate motion, and suit various sleep styles. On the other hand, memory foam is not always a great option for hot sleepers, as it’s notorious for retaining body heat. Other fillings include wool, down, and microfiber. In addition to the filling, the cover or shell can have an affect on temperature, so select a material known for breathability (cotton, etc).
Price
While cheaper than mattresses, mattress toppers can still cost a pretty penny. Ask yourself: is it worth spending under $500 on a new mattress topper if I’ll need to spend big on a new mattress anyway? While much cheaper options are available, these mattress toppers often lack the fill required to change the feel of an existing mattress.
Support
The materials used in a mattress topper will affect how much support it provides. High-density foam will be supportive for longer, while low-density foam may compress more easily over time. Latex toppers are known for a firmer feel that doesn’t sink like memory foam. Or, you can go traditional and choose a down-alternative or down topper for a plusher, less supportive feel.
Comfort
Comfort is key to a good night’s sleep. Adding a mattress topper to your old mattress can give it a new lease of life. Memory foam will hug the body and offer pressure point relief, while latex is bouncy and durable. Other fillings may not offer enough of an increase in comfort to drastically change your sleep.
Size
Buying the right size mattress topper is important, and this goes beyond purchasing a queen topper for your queen mattress. Some toppers might not even fit around thicker mattresses, so read the fine print on your topper before buying it.
Thickness
While we’re talking about thickness, the thickness of a mattress topper itself can vary massively – often somewhere between two or four inches thick (though if you’ve read my roundup you’ll notice that the Saatva latex topper I tested is just 1.5in thick). Toppers with lots of foam layers are often thicker and provide more support. On the other hand, if you’re only looking to make a small tweak to the comfort of your mattress, thinner toppers can give you enough of a boost.
Weight
Sleepers who move around a lot at night may want to consider a heavier mattress topper with a sturdy skirt or straps to keep it locked onto your mattress at night. Lightweight toppers may retain less heat but will have less support.
Firmness
The type of sleeper you are will make a difference to the firmness of your chosen mattress topper. Back sleepers will be most comfortable with a medium-to-firm sleep setup to support the spine enough; side sleepers need cushioning and pressure relief in different areas, making a medium-to-soft or medium-firm option more suitable; and stomach sleepers need a firm setup to support the hips when lying on the front. Additionally, if you have any health requirements like nerve pain, you might want to consider a softer mattress topper (though not too soft that your body is not supported).