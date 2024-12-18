The best mattress toppers to buy in 2024

The best mattress toppers allow you to add comfort to your current bed setup for a fraction of the price of a new mattress. If you love your mattress but don’t love what it does to your back or want to give an old mattress a facelift, the right mattress topper will fit snugly on top and can be a nighttime (or naptime) game-changer.

There’s no point in buying a super cheap mattress topper that won’t make a difference to your existing mattress. Some of these mattress toppers may come at a premium, but who can put a price on a good night’s sleep? I test mattresses and mattress toppers for a living and have spent many sleep-filled nights testing different toppers with various covers (cotton, polyester, and microfiber) stuffed with different types of foam. I compared them all based on plushness, comfort, and value for money.

Here, I break down four of my favorite mattress toppers on the market, what I loved about them, and what I think could be improved. Additionally, at the bottom of the page, you’ll find a buying guide to help you find the right mattress topper for you.