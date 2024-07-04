What Size is a King Size Mattress? Our Guide to King Beds and Mattresses

A king size mattress is the perfect choice for a couple who love to share a bed but who each want plenty of space to spread out and move around, without disturbing each other’s sleep. But exactly how big is a king mattress, and will it fit in your bedroom?

At 76in (6ft 4in) wide by 80in (6ft 8in) long, the US king mattress is pretty huge. It’s big enough to accommodate couples who share the bed with their children or pets (or both), and it also feels luxurious – like a hotel bed in your very own home.

The main downside of a king size bed is that you need a king size room to fit it into, preferably one measuring at least 12 x 12ft. A king size mattress is also much heavier and more tricky to maneuver than a full or queen size model – and, of course, it costs more.

Below, we look at the pros and cons of a king size mattress, and reveal how it measures up against other US mattress sizes, including queen size and California king. After reading, we hope you’ll have a better idea of the ideal mattress size for you, your partner, your home and your budget.

How big is a king size mattress?

King size mattresses measure 76 x 80in, making them the largest standard mattress size you can buy in the US. A US king mattress is significantly bigger than a UK king (60 x 78in) and a US queen (60 x 80in); it’s effectively the same size as pushing two twin XL (38 x 80in) beds together – but without the uncomfortable gap down the middle.