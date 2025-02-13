The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper Review: The Best Plush Topper
If you’re searching for a soft night’s sleep and aren’t a hot sleeper, The Coop transforms an overly firm mattress into a plush dream
Pros
- Super plush
- Contouring design eases nerve pain
- Baffle Box stitching keeps filling evenly distributed
Cons
- Increases temperature
- Not the most secure option
Before you toss out your mattress, consider the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper instead. This more affordable option can transform the mattress underneath without replacing it. Mattress toppers are available for all different types of sleepers. Stomach sleepers who need a firm landing at the end of the day will find a match in the Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper, while side sleepers who like it plush and sleep cool should give the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper a try.
This one is ideal for people who have bought or settled for a too-firm mattress and need a way out without breaking the bank (or their backs). It’s super plush and is noticeable for its contouring around the hips and shoulders, which is why it’s an excellent choice for people with nerve pain, like myself. If you’re a hot sleeper or don’t like the feel of a plush mattress topper, this topper won’t be the right fit for you.
Check price at Coop Sleep Goods
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: What you need to know
The Coop Retreat is filled with cross-cut memory foam and microfiber that balance support and comfort. It’s a whopping 5in thick, which is noticeable on most mattresses, especially firm ones. This is most prominent if you’re a side sleeper; the Coop Retreat certainly takes the edge off the firm mattress underneath.
I can sometimes sleep hot, and unfortunately, this topper turned up the heat somewhat, so it won’t suit people in hotter climates. However, it might be a nice pick for people in colder places during the winter months. It’s another spot-clean-only mattress topper without a removable cover, which may put some people off.
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: Price and competition
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper isn’t the most expensive mattress topper on the market, but it’s still twice the price of the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper. Unlike the Brooklinen, you’ll know this topper is there at night. It’s cheaper than my favorite topper, the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, but it’s less secure and doesn’t have the same level of quality. For a plush option at a middling price point, the Coop Retreat makes the most sense of all the toppers I tested.
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: Features
A combination of the following features give the Coop Retreat a cloud-like feel, which is a huge help when you’re trying to drift off.
Hypoallergenic memory foam and microfiber fill
While memory foam relieves pressure points, it can feel too supportive for some. The Coop Retreat features microfiber and memory foam, both hypoallergenic. This combination takes the edge off and mimics down for a plush but supportive combination that eased my hip pain after just a couple of nights.
Baffle Box design
One thing I noticed with cheaper mattress toppers was fill shifting inside after extended use. The Coop Retreat utilizes a Baffle Box design, which basically portions off different sections to prevent this. In practice, I didn’t notice any fill shifting with this topper.
Microfiber cover
The brushed microfiber cover ensures a super plush, soft-to-the-touch feel when you climb into bed. I found this comfortable and inviting at the end of the day.
Super thickness
What elevates this mattress in my rankings is its thickness. At 5in, it’s one of the thickest mattress toppers that I tested, and it really transformed my firm mattress underneath. This mattress topper can’t be beaten for plushness, however, it may be too much for some.
Check price at Coop Sleep Goods
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: What did we like?
Side sleepers who don’t get too hot at night and love the feeling of a plush bed but still want body contouring support will appreciate the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper. This topper really transformed the mattress underneath and made it feel completely different – it’s definitely not a subtle addition.
I could feel it contouring my body in all the right places (hips and shoulders, for example). It features a super soft microfiber cover with a Baffle Box design to keep the cross-cut memory foam and microfiber filling inside evenly separated. I didn’t notice shifting or unwanted clumping.
I share a bed with my husband and cat and could hear more rustling than a less plush design, but that’s what you get when you have 5in of filling inside. However, I didn’t notice every movement they made in the night. Coop Sleep Goods will give you 100 nights to test it out and return it if it doesn’t work for you.
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: How can it be improved?
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper ticks many boxes for a plush topper, but I did notice some issues during testing. While I couldn’t feel movements from the other side of the bed, it’s not the most secure mattress topper in our roundup, and I found it was prone to shifting as I rolled around at night. I had to secure it again a couple of times in the morning. Another issue I had was the temperature regulation. Perhaps I’m spoiled by testing the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, but this one turned up the temperature, as you’d expect from a topper with so much fill. If you’re a hot sleeper looking for a summer addition, this one may not be suitable but could provide more warmth in colder climates during fall and winter.
Additionally, it may be too soft for those who prefer to feel supported and don’t want to sink entirely into bed at night: stomach sleepers, in particular, will want to avoid it as there’s insufficient support to keep the hips elevated.
Check price at Coop Sleep Goods
The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: Verdict
While it worked for me and should appeal to other side sleepers who like it plush, stomach sleepers must avoid this one, or they will end up with back pain from sinking too deep into the topper every night. The memory foam and microfiber combo suited my need for a soft feel with body contouring to support my hips and shoulders. I didn’t like how much it slipped underneath me at night or how it made sleeping so hot, especially with others in the bed.
This topper is great for side sleepers who want extra comfort or to transform a mattress.