The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper Review: The Best Plush Topper

Before you toss out your mattress, consider the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper instead. This more affordable option can transform the mattress underneath without replacing it. Mattress toppers are available for all different types of sleepers. Stomach sleepers who need a firm landing at the end of the day will find a match in the Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper, while side sleepers who like it plush and sleep cool should give the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper a try.

This one is ideal for people who have bought or settled for a too-firm mattress and need a way out without breaking the bank (or their backs). It’s super plush and is noticeable for its contouring around the hips and shoulders, which is why it’s an excellent choice for people with nerve pain, like myself. If you’re a hot sleeper or don’t like the feel of a plush mattress topper, this topper won’t be the right fit for you.

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: What you need to know

The Coop Retreat is filled with cross-cut memory foam and microfiber that balance support and comfort. It’s a whopping 5in thick, which is noticeable on most mattresses, especially firm ones. This is most prominent if you’re a side sleeper; the Coop Retreat certainly takes the edge off the firm mattress underneath.

I can sometimes sleep hot, and unfortunately, this topper turned up the heat somewhat, so it won’t suit people in hotter climates. However, it might be a nice pick for people in colder places during the winter months. It’s another spot-clean-only mattress topper without a removable cover, which may put some people off.

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: Price and competition

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper isn’t the most expensive mattress topper on the market, but it’s still twice the price of the Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper. Unlike the Brooklinen, you’ll know this topper is there at night. It’s cheaper than my favorite topper, the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, but it’s less secure and doesn’t have the same level of quality. For a plush option at a middling price point, the Coop Retreat makes the most sense of all the toppers I tested.

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: Features

A combination of the following features give the Coop Retreat a cloud-like feel, which is a huge help when you’re trying to drift off.

Hypoallergenic memory foam and microfiber fill

While memory foam relieves pressure points, it can feel too supportive for some. The Coop Retreat features microfiber and memory foam, both hypoallergenic. This combination takes the edge off and mimics down for a plush but supportive combination that eased my hip pain after just a couple of nights.

Baffle Box design

One thing I noticed with cheaper mattress toppers was fill shifting inside after extended use. The Coop Retreat utilizes a Baffle Box design, which basically portions off different sections to prevent this. In practice, I didn’t notice any fill shifting with this topper.

Microfiber cover

The brushed microfiber cover ensures a super plush, soft-to-the-touch feel when you climb into bed. I found this comfortable and inviting at the end of the day.

Super thickness

What elevates this mattress in my rankings is its thickness. At 5in, it’s one of the thickest mattress toppers that I tested, and it really transformed my firm mattress underneath. This mattress topper can’t be beaten for plushness, however, it may be too much for some.

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper review: What did we like?

Side sleepers who don’t get too hot at night and love the feeling of a plush bed but still want body contouring support will appreciate the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper. This topper really transformed the mattress underneath and made it feel completely different – it’s definitely not a subtle addition.