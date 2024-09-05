GoPro Max Review: A Superb 360 Action Camera That’s Also Easy to Use

GoPro Hero Max review: What you need to know

To look at, you’d be forgiven for wondering what the fuss is all about. After all, it doesn’t look fundamentally different to any other 360 camera on the market, including GoPro’s own Fusion 360 camera (discontinued in 2019).

It has two fisheye lenses, each one mounted opposite the other, either side of a blocky body, which also features a small color touch screen. These can be used to record video and photos that capture your entire surroundings. You can usually interact with these by swiping and pinching to navigate around the scene.

GoPro Max review: Price and competition

At $499, the GoPro Max is not what you could call an impulse purchase. At the time of writing this review in 2022, it was $100 more expensive than a regular GoPro Hero 8 Black, which is capable of kicking out higher resolution regular video than the Max.

The main competition for the GoPro Max comes from the Insta360 One X, a camera the Max owes more than a passing resemblance to in the way it works, if not the way it looks. With the One X, Insta360 pioneered the concept of simple app-based keystone-based reframing, a method the Max also uses to make 360-degree filming more practical.

The Insta360 One X doesn’t have the full-color touchscreen display of the GoPro and it can’t match the audio options of the Max, either. However, the One X is significantly cheaper to buy at $400 currently* and has the ability to capture HDR video where the Max does not. *Since writing this review, the Insta360 One X has been superseded by the X2.

GoPro Max review: Design

As with a regular GoPro, all footage is recorded to a removable microSD card, located beneath a flap on the camera’s right edge. The whole thing is reasonably compact. It’s considerably taller than a regular action camera and heavier, too, but it’s solidly built, waterproof to 16ft, and comes with a pair of plastic clip-on caps to protect the protruding lenses when it’s not in use.