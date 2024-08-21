GoPro Hero 10 Black Review: The Hero You Need?

The Hero 10 Black also packs GoPro’s latest stabilization tech, HyperSmooth 4.0. HyperSmooth 4.0 is GoPro’s most effective video stabilization to date, with Standard and Boost modes available across all resolutions and frame rates. Horizon Leveling, a feature that allows the camera to keep your footage level as well as stabilized, has also been upgraded, now with up to 45 degrees of tilt correction, up from 27 degrees on the Hero 9.

The camera promises a snappier user experience, with faster boot-up times, a higher refresh rate for the front-facing display, and a more responsive rear display. Additionally, the Hero 10 Black supports faster transfer speeds, over both Wi-Fi and USB.

GoPro Hero 10 Black review: Price and competition

The GoPro Hero 10 Black launched with a list price of $500, or $400 with a one-year subscription to GoPro.

Update: GoPro stopped offering a discount on subscribers’ products in 2023, two years after this review was written. All GoPro Hero cameras are now available at the same price to subscribers and non-subscribers. At the time of writing this update in 2024, the Hero 10 costs $229 from Amazon and $250 from retailers including Target and Best Buy, as well as from GoPro.

As far as alternative models are concerned, the Hero 11 Black is the obvious rival – and at $250 from Amazon, it costs barely a cent more than the Hero 10. The Hero 11’s headline update is a new sensor, which ditches GoPro’s classic 4:3 native aspect ratio for a nearly square 8:7 chip that lets creators cut landscape and vertical videos from the same take.

The Hero 12 Black, released in 2023, has a higher list price of $400 but is regularly available from Amazon for around $300. It offers superb image quality and stabilization tech, a more accessible user interface, improved audio options, and better battery life.

GoPro faces increased competition with Insta360 and DJI launching rival flagship action cameras. Insta360’s uniquely versatile, modular One RS can be kitted out as a traditional action cam or a full-blown 360 camera. The single-lens 4K kit is also cheaper than the Hero 10 Black at $240, but image quality isn’t as good as the GoPro.

The $300 Insta360 One X2, meanwhile, is an ultra-compact, stabilized action camera with live streaming and AI editing. It’s great for casual shooters and retails for $300.

DJI’s new, more traditional Action 4 camera offers superb image quality, with a larger 1/1.3in sensor that gives its low-light performance a notable boost. It also has a magnetic feature that makes it quicker and more convenient to mount than the GoPro. Its list price is $299.