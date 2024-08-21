GoPro Hero 9 Black Review: More Screens, More Resolution, More Stabilization

A range of other features have also seen tweaks for this latest flagship. TimeWarp 3.0 now allows for sections of 2x slow motion in hyperlapses; HyperSmooth has been added to in-camera streaming, and new HindSight and LiveBurst options now let you start shooting video and photos before you even press the shutter button, so you don’t miss your shot.

GoPro Hero 9 Black review: Price and competition

The GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with a list price of $450, or $350 with a one-year subscription to GoPro.

Update: GoPro stopped offering a discount on subscribers’ products in 2023, three years after this review was written. All GoPro Hero cameras are now available at the same price to subscribers and non-subscribers. At the time of writing this update in 2024, the Hero 9 costs $160 from Amazon, but can be found for as little as $209 at Walmart and $213 at Best Buy.

The Hero 9’s closest rival is its successor the Hero 10 Black. Its processor is much faster, doubling the frame rates of the Hero 9; it also offers more effective video stabilization, and delivers a more responsive user interface. The Hero 10 was released in 2021 at a list price of $500 without a GoPro subscription, but now costs just $245 from Amazon and $250 from GoPro.

GoPro’s latest camera is the Hero 12 Black, released in 2023. It combines GoPro’s top-tier image quality and stabilization tech with a more accessible user interface and improved audio options, plus much-improved heat management and battery life. The Hero 12 has a list price of $400, but it’s often available for less on Amazon.

GoPro isn’t the only player in the action camera space. DJI’s Osmo Action 4 has a larger 1/1.3in sensor, giving its low-light performance a notable boost. It costs $299.

The Insta360 One RS is also a capable competitor. Its modular construction allows it to be kitted out as a traditional action cam or a full-blown 360 camera. The single-lens 4K kit also comes in cheaper than the Hero 9 Black at $240. Image quality can’t quite match that of the GoPro, however.