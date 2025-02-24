Best Action Camera 2025: The Top Action Cams From GoPro, Insta360, and DJI
Capture the action in any environment with our pick of the best action cameras on the market today
The best action cameras are the ideal gadget for documenting the interesting, exciting, or downright extreme. Whether you’re going skiing, snorkelling, cycling, or simply looking to record your travels for YouTube or Instagram, there’s a quality action camera for that.
While most of us have a smartphone at the ready to capture the day-to-day, there are certain situations where, unless you’re feeling particularly courageous, you’ll want a camera made of tougher stuff. Action cameras like GoPro’s Hero have built a reputation on being versatile and reliable, go-anywhere devices. With robust image stabilization, dedicated modes for slow-motion, timelapse and hyper-lapse shooting, along with a wide range of mounting options, the best action cameras offer near-endless creative possibilities.
If you’re in the market for a Full HD, 4K, 5K, or 360-degree action camera capable of going the extra mile then you’re in luck. Here you’ll find our tried and tested roundup of the best action cameras on the market, along with a comprehensive action camera buying guide.
Best action camera: At a glance
|Best action camera for most people
|GoPro Hero 13 Black (~$400)
|Check price at GoPro
|Best 360 action camera
|Insta360 One X3 (~$380)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best stabilized pocket camera
|DJI Pocket 2 (~$279)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best value GoPro
|GoPro Hero 12 Black (~$349)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test action cameras
Every action cam in our roundup has been thoroughly tested by one of Expert Reviews’ resident experts. Each camera has its photo and video capabilities assessed across a wide range of environmental and lighting conditions.
We check that the cameras’ image stabilization, microphones, and creative features are all up to scratch. We also run battery tests, and look for any limitations that may affect overall performance.
We test action cameras side-by-side against their predecessors and competitors and, as always, you can find the results of our tests detailed as part of our full reviews.
The best action cameras you can buy in 2025
1. GoPro Hero 13 Black: Best action camera for most people
Price when reviewed: $400 | Check price at GoPro
The GoPro Hero 13 is the company’s latest and greatest rugged video camera, and it maintains its status as the best of the best, despite some reservations on our part. GoPro hasn’t boosted the resolution, upgraded the sensor this year, or delivered a new image processor, but it has updated the camera in other areas.
There’s a series of new smart “HB Series” lens attachments, including a very nice Macro lens, there’s improved battery life, better cooling, and better slow motion modes. GoPro has also added a magnetic latching system, much like that found on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.
Other action camera manufacturers are catching up with GoPro in some areas – the aforementioned DJI camera is better in low light, for instance, while Inta360’s Ace Pro 2 offers 8K recording. But the quality of GoPro’s 5K footage in good light and the flexibility that its 8:7 sensor provides along with all these upgrades keeps it on top of the pile – just.
Read our full GoPro Hero 13 Black review
Key specs – Sensor: 1/1.9in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 27 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5K (60fps); Size (WDH): 2.83 x 2 x 1.32in (WDH); Weight: 5.61oz with battery; Waterproof: 33ft; Warranty: One-year RTB
2. Insta360 One X3: Best 360 action camera
Price when reviewed: $380 | Check price at Amazon
If you’re in the market for a 360-degree video camera then the Insta360 One X3 should be at the top of your shortlist.
While 360 cameras of old had a reputation for being tricky to work with, the One X3 makes shooting and processing 360 clips straightforward. Using a pair of wide-angle lenses, the One X3 seamlessly stitches together detailed 5.7K 360-degree videos in-camera. An upgrade of its predecessor, the X3 features a larger color touchscreen, making the camera noticeably easier to handle.
Importing your footage into Insta360’s desktop or mobile app you can apply FlowState stabilization, lock in your horizon level, and apply subject tracking. You then have the option to export your video as a full 360-clip that viewers can navigate around or ‘reframe’ your footage. Reframing lets you crop your 360 footage into a standard 16:9 1080p frame, taking complete control over where you want the camera to face – you can even cut between different angles, mimicking a multi-camera setup.
For more traditional videos, the Insta360 One X3 can also be used in a single-lens mode, recording 4K clips at 30fps. There’s also a ‘Bullet Time’ slow motion mode which records at 4K 120fps and on the stills side, the X3 can create 72-megapixel photospheres.
Those on a tight budget may wish to consider the older, but still highly capable Insta360 One X2, while those with deep pockets may want to look into the Insta360 One RS 1-Inch Edition. For the vast majority of users, however, the Insta360 One X3 is the best 360 camera on the market right now.
Key specs – Sensor pixels: 48 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5.7K (30fps) 360-degree video; Size (WDH): 4.49 × 1.81 × 1.30in; Weight: 6.3oz; Waterproof: 33ft
3. GoPro Hero 12 Black: Best value GoPro
Price when reviewed: $349 | Check price at Amazon
While it no longer takes pole position within GoPro’s lineup, if you can live without the extra battery life, superior cooling, and new smart mods, the Hero 12 Black remains a highly-capable camera at a very competitive price point.
It features both front- and rear-facing color displays, fold-out mounting prongs, and 33ft native water resistance without the need for an additional case. Most importantly, however, it still has the same near-square, 27MP 8:7 sensor as the Hero 13 Black, allowing you to easily output footage as vertical or horizontal video without having to reshoot or use a separate camera.
As for recording options, the Hero 12 Black can record 5.3K videos at up to 60fps or shoot in 4K at up to 120fps and 2.7K video at up to 240fps. And GoPro’s HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization tech is on hand to smooth out your video, along with full 360-degree horizon lock, to keep your clips level.
Key specs – Sensor: 1/1.9in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 27 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5K (60fps); Size (WDH): 2.80 × 1.32 × 2.17in; Weight: 5.5oz; Waterproof: 33ft (196ft with case)
4. Insta360 One R: Best all-in-one 4K and 360-degree action cam
Price when reviewed: $300 (Twin Edition) | Check price at Amazon
A 4K and 360-degree action camera rolled into one, the Insta360 One RS is an incredibly versatile piece of kit. It features a modular design with interchangeable camera modules and battery packs that can be swapped out on the fly.
The camera’s standard “4K Boost” lens supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps as well as a 6K24 widescreen mode that captures video in a cinematic 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The 360 camera module, meanwhile, captures full 360-degree video at 5.7K30 that can be exported in full 360 or reframed using Insta360’s desktop or mobile apps. Insta360’s FlowState video stabilization is on hand to keep your video clips nice and steady and through the Insta360 app you can apply 360 degrees of horizon correction.
There are plenty of smart features on offer too, including active HDR for videos, a TimeShift hyper-lapse mode, and subject tracking for your 360 clips.
If you’re purely concerned with straightforward 4K image quality then a GoPro Hero is still top of the heap. If you’re after flexibility, however, the One RS truly is very tough to beat.
Key specs – Sensor: 1/2in (4K build), 2 x 1/2.3in (360 build); Sensor pixels: 48 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 6K (25fps) or (5.7K 30fps in 360 build); AV connections: USB-C; Size (WDH): 2.76 × 1.30 × 1.93in (4K build) or 2.76 × 1.69 × 1.93in (360 build); Weight: 4.4oz (4K build) or 4.8oz (360 build); Waterproof: 16ft (196ft with case)
5. DJI Pocket 2: Best stabilized pocket camera
Price when reviewed: $279 | Check price at Amazon
The DJI Pocket 2 is a complete stabilized video platform that’s small enough, as the name suggests, to fit in your coat pocket. The camera module sits on top of a dedicated, lightweight 3-axis motorized gimbal. This set-up allows the Pocket 2 to achieve rock-steady shots while on the go, superior to those you’d get from digital stabilization, and all without the bulk that’s usually involved in using a motorized stabilizer.
While the Pocket 2 is a standalone camera in its own right, it can also be connected directly to your phone. Once paired up, your smartphone can take full control of the device, playback your footage, and even share directly to social media.
As for the performance, it shoots up to 4K video at 60fps and adapts extraordinarily well under low-light conditions; auto exposure works a treat. There’s also a wealth of smart shooting modes allowing you to easily create time lapses, panoramas, and hyper lapses. The only downside is that it’s not waterproof unless you pop it in a case. The Pocket 2 is also compatible with a range of accessories including a wireless transmitter, wireless microphone, wide-angle adapter, ND filters, and a charging case.
Key specs – Sensor: 1/1.7in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 64 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 4K (60fps); AV connections: Apple Lightning output, USB Type-C output; Size (WDH): 1.50 × 1.18 x 4.92in (total); Weight: 4oz; Waterproof: No
6. DJI Osmo Action 3: A solid GoPro alternative
Price when reviewed: $202 | Check price at Amazon
Offering competitive specs at an attractive price point, the DJI Osmo Action 3 is a worthy rival to GoPro’s venerable Hero. It supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps and Full HD clips can be captured at up to 240fps for dramatic slow-motion playback.
Onboard it packs DJI’s latest stabilization tech, ensuring your recordings are nice and steady, no matter the activity you’re recording. It also offers 360-HorizonSteady, so you can keep your clips level too (this is limited to 45 degrees of correction when recording in 4K).
The Action 3 stands out from the competition thanks to its innovative quick-release system. This allows you to switch between accessories quickly and easily without needing to screw and unscrew the mount each time. It also manages to one-up GoPro’s latest cameras by offering touch-sensitivity on both its front and rear-facing displays, as well as an impressive 52ft of water resistance without the need for an additional waterproof case.
Key specs – Sensor: 1/1.7; Sensor pixels: 12 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 4K (60fps); AV connections: USB-C; Size (WDH): 0.068 × 0.119 × 0.051in; Weight: 5oz
How to choose the best action camera for you
Who are action cameras for?
Action cameras are designed to go where other cameras can’t. If you’re keen on skiing, white water rafting, mountain biking, or skydiving, then an action cam is an obvious accessory. Tough and reliable, you can toss them into just about any situation you’re likely to encounter and trust they will get the shot.
Fortunately, for days that aren’t quite so action-packed, action cams are incredibly versatile too. Small and lightweight, action cams are easy to pack and carry, making them ideal for travelers, vloggers, and hikers.
The adaptability of their attachments and mounts makes them great for cycling commuters and motorcyclists too, and they can even be employed as dash cams. Their durability and user-friendliness also mean they’re safe in the hands of kids.
Do I need a 4K action camera?
In a world where most people watch videos on their phones, tablets, and laptops, Full HD video continues to be high enough quality for most applications. The price of 4K action cameras has, however, come down markedly in recent years and so, unless you’re on a super strict budget, we’d recommend a 4K-ready model.
Recording in 4K provides you with crisper, more detailed footage, and it gives you more flexibility in editing, and adds a little more future-proofing. 4K cameras are also fully capable of shooting Full HD when that’s all that’s required.
If you do plan on investing in a 4K action camera then it’s worth noting that not all devices are created equal. Some cheap models may advertise 4K video recording, but may actually just upscale lower-resolution footage. These cameras should be avoided – if in doubt check whether the sensor resolution is specified and avoid if not.
When it comes to true 4K action cameras you’ll still want to check the specific recording options available at that resolution and whether there are any limitations. Top-end cameras like the GoPro Hero 13 support 4K recording at up to 120fps with full image stabilization enabled. You may, however, find that some of the more affordable options limit your frame rate to 30fps while shooting in 4K and/or disable image stabilization. Decide which features and frame rates you need and narrow your search accordingly.
How important is image stabilization?
Quality image stabilization is the killer feature that will truly transform the look of your footage, transforming jerky clips into smooth, cinematic-looking videos. It’s an essential feature if you’re filming any activity that’s likely to be action-packed.
Not all image stabilizers work or perform in quite the same way. Some rely entirely on digital stabilization, while others also employ some degree of lens or sensor stabilization. Most stabilization involves some degree of cropping into the overall field of view of your footage, though, so it’s worth checking the details for each particular camera.
Some cameras also offer Horizon Leveling, a neat feature which not only stabilizes movement but also keeps your footage level too.
What about slow motion?
Slow motion recording can be an incredibly useful creative tool, allowing you to turn fast action into smooth, flowing shots. It can also make for some pretty impressive B-roll footage for when you want to get a little creative with your editing.
While most action cameras offer slow-motion recording the specifics can vary greatly and so you’ll want to check exactly what frame rates are on offer and in which resolutions. Top-end action cameras can provide up to 240fps in Full HD, allowing for 8x slow-mo footage when played back at 30fps. You may find that some other cameras require you to drop the resolution to 720p to access the highest frame rate options.
Are 360 action cameras worth buying?
Once a little clumsy and complex, 360 action cams have matured into polished, accessible creative tools.
Equipped with a pair of wide-angle lenses, 360 action cameras can either be used to record full 360-degree footage for immersive playback. Or, once your 360 video has been recorded, you can pan around and crop your footage in editing, producing “reframed” clips with complex camera movements.
Plus, when full 360 isn’t called for, most 360 cameras allow you to engage one lens only so it can be used as a standard action cam. You will, however, find that most 360 action cameras offer lower resolution and framerate options when compared to comparable single-lens cameras.
While they may not be for everybody, 360 action cameras provide access to a world of creative possibilities that you simply won’t find with any other device.
Are all action cameras waterproof?
A key selling point for action cameras is their go-anywhere durability – and underwater is no exception. While it used to be the case that you’d need an external case before you could get your camera wet, it’s becoming increasingly common to find action cams that feature some degree of waterproofing straight out of the box.
While specific waterproof ratings will vary from one model to the next, GoPro’s Hero 12 Black camera is safe to take down to 33ft on its own, and should you need to go deeper, a protective housing is available that’s rated to 197ft. You will, however, want to refer to the manual before submerging any action camera as additional maintenance precautions are often necessary.
What additional action cam features should I consider?
Depending on how you plan to use your action cam there are several other features outside of the headline video specifications that you may want to take into account.
On the hardware side of things, you may want to consider a camera that has a touchscreen display for simplified ease of use – or a camera that has a front-facing display if you plan on spending time in front of the lens.
While most action cams share a common two-pronged mount, allowing many attachments to be interchanged, you’ll want to check the compatibility for any specific accessories you plan on using.
On the software side, it’s worth looking at what additional shooting modes beyond standard recording and slow motion are on offer. Advanced time-lapse, hyper-lapse, and motion-lapse modes are all worth considering, as is whether you can connect the camera to a companion phone app for editing and sharing on the go.