Best GoPro 2024: Tried and Tested Models for You

How we test GoPros

In order to ensure we always provide you with the best advice, we extensively test every GoPro we recommend, putting each camera through its paces across a range of photo, video and general usability tests.

To assess image quality, we capture video and still photographs in various lighting and environmental conditions. We take cameras off the beaten track to check out their image stabilization efficacy. We also test their ability to record clear and usable audio. We perform battery tests to ensure the cameras can keep up with our demands, and we take care to look out for any potential overheating concerns, or practical limitations.

We also pit the latest GoPros against both their predecessors and their closest rivals, with these side-by-side comparisons available in our full reviews.

The best GoPro cameras you can buy in 2024

1. GoPro Hero 12 Black: Best GoPro action camera

Price when reviewed: $345 | Check price at Amazon

image stabilization, excellent video quality Not so great for… those on a budget

The GoPro Hero 12 Black represents the best GoPro has to offer and is the best action camera we’ve tested to date.

Spec-wise the Hero 12 supports 5.3K video recording at up to 60fps, 4K at up to 120fps and both 2.7K and Full HD clips can be recorded at up to 240fps. Like its predecessor, the Hero 12 Black features a near-square 8:7 native aspect ratio, giving you the ability to crop landscape and portrait orientation clips from the same take. GoPro’s latest stabilization tech, HyperSmooth 6.0, is the most capable we’ve seen and 360-degree Horizon Lock ensures your recordings are always perfectly level.

Setting the Hero 12 apart from the flagship cameras which preceded it, GoPro has implemented some impressive efficiency improvements. During our testing, the Hero 12 Black managed to record continuously for nearly twice as long as the Hero 11 before the overheating warning kicked in. It also recorded for almost 50% longer before exhausting its battery.

The Hero 12 Black supports GoPro’s new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, enabling an incredibly wide 177-degree recording mode and it’s also the first GoPro to support Bluetooth audio recording.

It may be the priciest Hero in GoPro’s lineup but if your budget can stretch to it, the Hero 12 Black is the current action camera king.

Key specs – Sensor: 1/1.9in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 27 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5.3K (60fps); Size (WDH): 2.8 x 1.3 x 2in; Weight: 0.341lb; Warranty: One-year RTB