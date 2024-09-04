GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: The Best Gets Better

This product was reviewed in 2023

The GoPro Hero 12 Black may look similar to 2022’s Hero 11 – in fact, it’s nearly identical. However, for this new model, GoPro has made some intriguing refinements to its flagship camera that should set it apart. Touted as “the official camera of fun”, the Hero 12 Black combines GoPro’s top-tier image quality and stabilization tech with a more accessible user interface and improved audio options.

While the Hero 12’s headline recording specs remain largely unchanged from its predecessor, action cam aficionados will be pleased to hear that GoPro has improved the camera’s heat management and battery life.

Refreshingly, the Hero 12 launched at the same list price as the previous Hero 11 model and we also welcomed the news that you no longer had to sign up for a GoPro subscription to get the best deal on any of its cameras. Since then, prices have fallen as the company gears up to launch the Hero 13, which may have already hit the market by the time you read this.

On their own these updates may seem small, but they add up, and lift the Hero 12 Black above the competition.