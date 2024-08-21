GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: The Action Camera to Beat

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is the latest flagship from the world’s most recognizable action camera firm. While its predecessor the Hero 10 Black brought blistering new frame rates, courtesy of a new processor, the Hero 11’s headline update is a new sensor.

Rather than using GoPro’s classic 4:3 native aspect ratio, the Hero 11 comes with a nearly square 8:7 chip. Combined with the camera’s high-resolution 5.3K recording options, this should allow creators to cut landscape and vertical videos from the same take.

The Hero 11 also includes GoPro’s latest video stabilization technology, with HyperSmooth 5.0 promising to deliver GoPro’s smoothest stabilizer to date. The camera also introduces 360-degree leveling through a new Horizon Lock feature.

These updates, combined with an excellent price that no longer requires you to buy a GoPro subscription bundle, are enough to push the Hero 11 Black to the top of our Best GoPro recommendations (now superseded by the Hero 12 Black). However, with rival flagships from Insta360 and DJI offering stunning quality and innovative features, there’s certainly plenty of competition.