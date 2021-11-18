Best dog joint supplement 2024: Keep your pooch healthy without spending a fortune thanks to these Amazon deals

That’s especially true for breeds where joint problems are a known problem, or breeds that are particularly active or jumpy.

It can be difficult to tell if your dog has a problem with their joints, so learning to spot the signs that all isn’t as it should be is an important habit to get into. Pay close attention to how they’re walking and their general comfort when engaging in high-impact activities. Again, if you’re at all concerned, speak to your vet for a full diagnosis.

How easy is it to give dogs a joint supplement?

This very much varies from dog to dog, depending on how used they are to swallowing tablets, how fussy they are and so on.

Many dog joint supplements are disguised as treats, so if you have a particularly sensitive dog, or one that refuses to take tablets, you can opt for one of this type. Look out for those that are flavoured to taste like your dog’s favourite treat, such as chicken.

Can I give my dog human supplements?

Although there will often be ingredients in dog joint supplements that you recognise, it’s important to never give them human supplements. Dog supplements have been tailored specifically to be perfectly safe for canine consumption, and contain just the right amounts that a dog needs. Although it can be tempting to share supplements, you could end up doing them more harm than good.

The best dog joint supplements to buy in 2024

1. JointSure Joint Supplements for Dogs: Best overall dog joint supplement

Price: £35 (300 tablets) | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re looking for a good all-round joint supplement for your dog at a decent price, then JointSure is a great place to start.

The supplement is designed to promote healthy joint mobility, sooth joint stiffness and support joint structure. Dogs of any age can take the supplement, but it’s particularly recommended for stiff or senior dogs.

Any size of dog can be treated with JointSure; you just change the dosage accordingly depending on the size of your pooch. The tablets can be crumbled into your dog’s normal food to sneak them into their diet without fuss, too.

Manufactured in the UK, JointSure contains seven active and natural ingredients. However, if your dog has a shellfish allergy, this isn’t suitable.

Key features – Top three ingredients: Glucosamine, green lipped mussel, vitamin C; Dog size: Any (adjust dosage accordingly); Dog age: Any; Flavour: Not stated