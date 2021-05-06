Best dog flea treatment 2024: Stop the scratching from just £5 a month

Oral flea treatments such as tablets and chews are great for treat-loving dogs – as long as you can convince them that a flea chew is something tasty, of course. These treatments are absorbed into the bloodstream, meaning a flea is only killed when it bites your dog and ingests the active ingredient. You only need to administer an oral flea treatment every three to four months, and it often contains a deworming treatment, too.

Flea collars contain an insecticide that kills or repels adult fleas via a constant slow-release of chemicals. These collars start working within 24 hours of being fitted around your dog’s neck, usually offer full protection for a few months, and are most effective when they’re prescription strength. It’s important to note that a flea collar should only be used in addition to your dog’s normal collar, as they aren’t designed to hold the weight of a dog lead.

A flea spray can be intended for use either directly on your dog’s coat or around the house, but make sure you check the instructions, as the chemicals used in household flea sprays are often much too strong for contact with your pet. These sprays are usually used to kill any fleas or eggs that drop off your dog and hide in soft furnishings around the house.

Medicated flea shampoo is often used for dogs that already have a flea breakout. Any adult fleas present will be killed off within 48 hours, but shampooing won’t kill the eggs –and this treatment only works for a limited time. Shampoos can also be quite harsh and drying on a dog’s skin, so only use them weekly. If you’re concerned about chemicals, natural flea shampoos contain ingredients such as aloe vera and oatmeal that help to soothe itchy skin.

Is it dangerous to give my dog too much flea treatment?

Flea treatments are safe and effective when used in their correct measurements and according to instructions. That said, most treatments use chemicals to kill off fleas, so it’s possible for your dog to get sick if they ingest the product or are given too much of it.

The correct dosage will depend on your dog’s size and weight, so be sure to check before purchasing, and always be aware of your dog’s behaviour after a flea treatment is applied. If they seem off-balance, overly lethargic, or they’re vomiting or drooling more than usual, then get in touch with your vet.

How much should I spend?

The cheapest treatments are flea collars, which only cost a few pounds and provide protection for around four months, and medicated flea shampoo and sprays that last as long as you eke them out for. Topical spot-on treatments start at around £6 for one month’s worth and are typically sold in three- or six-month packs. Chewable tablets cost around £20, but a single chew protects your dog for four months or longer.

