Check the specifications of any shower, which should list a minimum sustained pressure level (in bar) and flow rate (in litres per minute). You can actually measure the latter by running a tap fed by your mains water supply or cold water tank into a container, such as a 2l bottle or measuring jug. You can then count out how many litres it can fill within a minute – although you would better have a bath or bucket handy to tip the water into.

If you’re really struggling with mains pressure and it’s affecting your existing shower, look for showers that can cope with a lower minimum pressure level and flow rate. Going for a higher wattage shower can also boost your shower power, as you will have overhead to deliver heat and pressure.

What crucial features should I look out for?

Thermostatic controls: Most if not all electric showers have some form of thermostatic control to ensure a steady temperature. Of course, the more you pay, the more precise these temperature corrections will be.

Safety cut-out: Similarly, nearly all showers have some form of safety cut-out, stopping the flow immediately if the water gets too hot.

Controls: By this, we just mean the choice you face between buttons, dials and (occasionally) touch-sensitive controls for the shower itself. Some models will have visible temperature displays, while those designed for the visually impaired will use a chime to indicate that the correct temperature has been reached.

Limescale protection: This is usually handled by running through phases of increasingly cool water at the end of the shower. It’s a good idea as it protects the head’s inner workings from limescale build-up, which could eventually bring your shower to its knees.

Are there any non-essential features worth considering?

Spray patterns: Having different spray patterns gives you the option of a smaller but more potent spray, a fine wider mist and options in between – although weaker models will offer fewer options here.

Other: You will find some models using air intakes or boosted engines to give you the sensation of a higher flow, even when the actual amount of water coming through remains the same. Opinions differ on how effective these are.

Finally, some showers have more flexible power and water entry options, not to mention the riser rail brackets that attach to the head. That can make a big difference if you’re fitting the shower yourself, with some manufacturers now selling easy-fit models that even hapless DIY-ers might be able to manage on their own.

READ NEXT: Best shower cleaners