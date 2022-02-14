The best socks to buy in 2024

The humble sock is often overlooked but it’s a true everyday hero. Make the effort to buy only the best socks and your feet will thank you. Choose a bad pair and you’ll potentially have to put up with sad, sore and prematurely pongy feet which will put a downer on any day.

The best socks shouldn’t draw attention to themselves. In fact, if you are conscious of your socks then this is probably because they aren’t doing their job. A good sock will be snug and soft but in a way that’s just there – you won’t even notice it – and will stay in place throughout the day without needing to be pulled up or adjusted regularly. What’s more, the best socks should do a good job of keeping your feet at a comfortable temperature, so you don’t have to suffer from cold or clammy feet.

In this roundup, we’ve chosen a broad selection of everyday socks which can be worn with a variety of regular shoes for everyday living. Have a look through our recommendations and you’ll find options suitable for everything from work to walking the dog and anything in between.