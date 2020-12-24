Best snow foam 2023: Amazon Prime deals will have your car sparkling for less

Even the most hardened car-cleaning enthusiast will agree that sometimes a quick wash can be best. And the best snow foam is the detergent that can make that a possibility.

It can act as a pre-wash, softening grime and getting under dirt to help lift it away from the paintwork before you get to work on it with a cleaning cloth or turn up the wick (slightly) on your pressure washer to blast it all away.

Most snow foamers will use it in conjunction with a snow foam lance attachment to their pressure washer, but you can also use them with a manual spray bottle or a garden hose attachment.

Every snow foam is a little different, but in essence they’re all pH-neutral cleaning solutions that, as the name suggests, will cover your car in a dense white foamy layer. You cover the car from tip to toe – including glass, plastic trim and the wheels – and leave it to do its work. How long depends on the instructions, but is usually somewhere between five and 15 minutes. Enough for a cup of tea, in other words.

Once you return, you’ll need to rinse it off, but the bodywork should be substantially cleaner, and importantly comparatively free from dirt and grit, allowing you to finish the job with a cloth and shampoo followed by a coat of wax. Another helpful feature is that most snow foams will gently lubricate the bodywork, meaning that you’re less likely to leave scratches or swirl marks.

