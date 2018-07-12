The best false eyelashes you can buy to make your eyes standout

One of the quickest and simplest ways to make your eyes stand out is by adding length and volume to the lashes – the best false eyelashes achieve this look in seconds. Longer, thicker lashes frame and define the eyes, making them appear wider and more awake. A slick of mascara is a simple way to achieve a more defined lash, but for a more eye-poppingly glamorous style, a pair of false eyelashes will take your look to the next level.

Regularly spotted on the red carpet and Instagram alike, false eyelashes have become increasingly popular in recent years and come in a variety of weights and lengths, from full-on fluffy glamour to natural, light and wispy. If you’re looking for just a little added definition at the corners of the eyes, individual lashes will help you add the length you want just where you want it; and if you’re interested in the idea of longer lashes but have never got on very well with lash glue then there are pre-glued and magnetic options that make sticking on false lashes easier than ever.

With a bit of practice, you’ll be able to apply your false lashes in a few short minutes for a flirty, fluttery, long-lashed look suitable for evening or daytime. Read below for the best false eyelashes for any occasion. Below that we’ve got a buying guide to take you through what to look out for when deciding on which lashes would be best for you.