We loved the Gozney Roccbox pizza oven during our tests and you can get it for a lot less before Amazon Prime Day

The Gozney Roccbox pizza oven, which was the winner of four stars and a Recommended award, is a lot cheaper ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may still be a week away, but here’s a sizzling deal on the Gozney Roccbox pizza oven, which is now £319, down from £399. This portable, dual-fuel oven, perfect for making restaurant-style pizzas at home, offers impressive flexibility with its gas and wood fuel options.

It heats up to a whopping 500ºC, cooking pizzas in just 60 seconds, while its stylish, safe design includes a matte silicone outer shell and a built-in thermometer. No wonder the Roccbox earned four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, where we praised it for its efficiency and ease of use.

Originally reviewed at £499, the Roccbox’s current price makes it a compelling choice, especially for those wanting the option of wood-fired cooking at home. Its compact size and portability are significant advantages, although the wood burner requires more time and attention than gas.

What made the Gozney Roccbox shine in our testing was its ability to consistently produce high-quality pizzas quickly and efficiently. We highlighted its user-friendly setup, robust build quality and excellent cooking results. The oven’s ability to reach high temperatures ensures that pizzas come out with the perfect crust every time.

Additionally, its dual-fuel capability allows for versatility in cooking styles. The gas option offers convenience and speed, ideal for quick meals, while the wood burner provides that authentic, smoky flavour that many pizza aficionados crave. The Roccbox also boasts a retractable burner system, making it easy to switch between fuels.

This pizza oven received positive feedback from our expert Danielle Amato for its insulation and heat retention, ensuring even cooking. The built-in thermometer aids in achieving the precise temperature needed for different types of pizzas, from Neapolitan to New York style.

This deal is a rare opportunity to get the Gozney Roccbox at a significantly reduced price. Given its stellar reviews and Expert Reviews Recommended award, this deal is perfect for anyone looking to cook top-quality pizzas at home. Just get in there quickly while it lasts.