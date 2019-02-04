Best flower delivery UK 2024: Perfect bouquets delivered to your door

As with many things, the delivery areas of florists tend to be quite London-centric. We haven’t listed any London-only florists below, but some of them are still quite select in where they will deliver to (although with growing businesses, such as Floom, these areas are constantly expanding). Again, if you find a florist you really like, make sure they deliver to your area straight away if you plan to place an order further down the line.

What’s your bouquet budget?

Ultimately, what you’re paying for is the ease of service as much as the flowers themselves. That’s why you can easily end up spending a pretty penny on bouquets – and why some of the items from the florists listed below come with a price tag of £200.

But not all of us have pockets that deep, and luckily many online florists sell lovely bouquets that cost as little as £20. Our roundup contains the full gamut of options – from budget to luxe.

Is it definitely flowers you’re looking for?

Would the person you’re buying for prefer a plant? A plant – provided it’s properly cared for – won’t wilt after a couple of weeks. Many online florists sell house plants alongside floral arrangements and a properly chosen plant could make a better gift than flowers. Maybe that special someone would prefer a succulent instead of a bunch of roses.

If it is flowers that you want to send, don’t assume they absolutely must come in a huge parcel that will have to sit on a doormat for a few hours. Letterbox flowers are becoming increasingly popular and there’s something magical about opening a box to find a bundle of carefully-placed flowers tucked away inside.

