Best flower delivery UK 2024: Perfect bouquets delivered to your door
Whether it's a birthday, a special occasion or just a thoughtful gift, flowers are the perfect choice
If there’s one way to brighten someone’s day, it’s with a striking bouquet of flowers. That’s why we’ve researched and reviewed some of the best flower delivery services in the UK right now. They’re the ideal gift for almost any occasion, but you can’t always make the delivery in person – that’s where a decent delivery service comes in handy.
Our recommended flower delivery services offer a seamless buying experience from start to end, providing gorgeous bouquets at the drop of a hat for prices that won’t have you thinking twice. All the below options make choosing quick and simple too, meaning you will able to complete the entire process on your phone or laptop from the comfort of your own home
We’re here to help you decide on a flower delivery service that suits your needs (and your budget). There’s a huge number to choose from, after all. The last thing you want is to fork out for a service that doesn’t deliver the goods – both literally and figuratively. Below you will find our round-up of the best online florists, followed by our guide to choosing the best flower delivery service for your needs.
Best flower delivery: At a glance
- Best letterbox flowers: Bloom and Wild | From £19
- Best overall flower delivery: Marks and Spencer | From £25
- Best for budget options: Moonpig | From £20
- Best for flexible delivery: Interflora | From £30
- Best for sustainability: Arena Flowers | From £25
How to choose the best flower delivery service for you
When do you need the flowers to arrive?
Most companies boast about free delivery, but that often means you will be waiting longer for your bouquet to arrive. Do you need next-day delivery? Be prepared to pay a little more. Do you need same-day delivery? Be prepared to pay even more. But most importantly, if you’ve found an online florist whose arrangements you really like, make sure you know what they offer in terms of delivery. You don’t want to be disappointed when you find out they will arrive three days late.
As with many things, the delivery areas of florists tend to be quite London-centric. We haven’t listed any London-only florists below, but some of them are still quite select in where they will deliver to (although with growing businesses, such as Floom, these areas are constantly expanding). Again, if you find a florist you really like, make sure they deliver to your area straight away if you plan to place an order further down the line.
What’s your bouquet budget?
Ultimately, what you’re paying for is the ease of service as much as the flowers themselves. That’s why you can easily end up spending a pretty penny on bouquets – and why some of the items from the florists listed below come with a price tag of £200.
But not all of us have pockets that deep, and luckily many online florists sell lovely bouquets that cost as little as £20. Our roundup contains the full gamut of options – from budget to luxe.
Is it definitely flowers you’re looking for?
Would the person you’re buying for prefer a plant? A plant – provided it’s properly cared for – won’t wilt after a couple of weeks. Many online florists sell house plants alongside floral arrangements and a properly chosen plant could make a better gift than flowers. Maybe that special someone would prefer a succulent instead of a bunch of roses.
If it is flowers that you want to send, don’t assume they absolutely must come in a huge parcel that will have to sit on a doormat for a few hours. Letterbox flowers are becoming increasingly popular and there’s something magical about opening a box to find a bundle of carefully-placed flowers tucked away inside.
The best flower delivery services in 2024
1. Bloom & Wild: Best letterbox flowers
Price when reviewed: From £19 | Check prices at Bloom and Wild
Letterbox flowers are becoming a very popular option, and if this is what you’re after, Bloom & Wild should be your first port of call. Its products are gorgeous. The letterbox range starts at £19 for The Little Bright Blooms (“9 bright stems”) and goes all the way to £49 for The Frances Liberty Bouquet (“20 stems including roses, hypericum berries, asters, alstroemeria, limonium and dianthus.”).
Bloom & Wild offers free next-day delivery across the UK, but it doesn’t come with a 100% guarantee. For that extra peace of mind, it suggests you use its premium courier service, which will cost you an additional £5 on weekdays and £6 on Saturdays.
Key details – Price range: £19 to £49; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
2. Marks & Spencer: Best flower delivery service overall
Price when reviewed: From £25 | Check prices at Marks and Spencer
This British high street store has long excelled in the floristry department and will always be a great mainstay if you need to order a bouquet of flowers online to be delivered. Beyond bunches of roses, hyacinths and carnations, there are some fantastic plants on offer, such as lavender trees and peace lilies. Pictured above is the Alstroemeria Abundance Bouquet. It comes in bud and will only set you back £35. The hampers – containing items like orchids, prosecco and chocolates – are very good value for money, too.
A free next-day delivery service is available in the UK (provided you order before 7pm), and Sunday delivery is available on select items. Oh, and lovebirds, take note: a bunch of 22 roses is just £25, which is extrememly good value.
Key details – Price range: £25 to £100; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
3. Moonpig: Best value for money
Price when reviewed: From £20 | Check prices at Moonpig
Best known for fun and funky cards, Moonpig also offers a flower delivery service, and it happens to be our favourite budget option. You can find genuinely gorgeous bouquets here for as little as £20.
Moonpig also offers an impressive breadth of bouquets, and one feature we really like is the dropdown menu that lets you search by recipient (mum, girlfriend, colleague and so on). Want to treat your grandad to some flowers, but are not sure where to start? No problem.
Key details – Price range: £20 to £90; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
4. My Flowers: Best same-day flower delivery service
Price when reviewed: From £20 | Check price at MyFlowers
We’ve all been there – waking up on the morning of a loved one’s birthday or anniversary in a panic because you’ve forgotten to send them a gift. Luckily, MyFlowers can deliver fresh flowers to anywhere in the UK in just three hours. That’s blisteringly fast. You’ll also have the option to choose a nominated day delivery or schedule a delivery window later on that suits you.
My Flowers offers a huge range of pre-prepared bouquets, including beautiful bright options of different sizes. Choosing a bouquet is simple – simply filter the results by your loved one’s favourite flower and suitable options will pop right up. We tested The Bouquet Gallery and the flowers arrived packaged neatly in a letterbox-sized package, were easy to arrange, and came with enough flower food to keep the flowers looking their best for over a week.
Key details – Price range: £20 to £90; Same-day delivery: Yes; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
5. Interflora: Best for flexible delivery options
Price when reviewed: From £30 | CHeck prices at Interflora
This worldwide network of florists has been going strong for almost a century. In the early days, it dealt with orders sent by telegram, but now you can buy blooms in a matter of seconds online.
Interflora’s bouquets are bright and fun, if not particularly innovative. What really makes the company stand out, though, is its wealth of delivery options. You can get next-day delivery if you order before 6pm, and same-day delivery is available before 3pm. It also offers two Delivery Pass schemes: Gold (£12) gets you unlimited next-day delivery for a year, and Platinum (£22) gets you unlimited delivery on all options for a year.
Key details – Price range: £35 to £200; Same-day delivery: Yes; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
6. Bloom: Best luxury flower delivery service
Price: From £30 | Check prices at Bloom
When only the best will do, look no further than Bloom. Specialising in premium, hand-crafted bouquets, each arrangement is put together with impressively careful consideration. Our bouquet had a complex variety of flowers, seasonal foliage and beautiful textures, making it a truly stand-out arrangement.
All bouquets are sustainably packaged and 100% plastic-free. What’s more, they come fully hydrated, so you can enjoy the flowers right away. Delivery is fast and bouquets are carefully packed to avoid damage. To prolong the life of your flowers, sachets of feed are included, as well as simple instructions on how to properly treat them.
There’s also an option to design your own bouquet for that extra-personalised touch, or a customisable flower subscription service for a weekly or monthly treat. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone birthday or congratulating a friend on a new job, there are some fabulous options available here.
Key details – Price range: £30 to £229; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
7. Appleyard: Best for hand-crafted bouquets
Price when reviewed: From £22 | Check price at Appleyard
Everything about Appleyard oozes elegance and class. The company specialises in hand-crafted arrangements made of flowers largely grown in the UK. You can be sure that whoever receives an Appleyard delivery will be dazzled.
It comes at a price, though: you can easily get carried away and spend upwards of £200. Fortunately, there’s a section given over to products in the £20 to £40 price range. Currently, it’s only London addresses that can enjoy same-day delivery but a next-day service is offered across the UK.
Key details – Price range: £22 to £230; Same-day delivery: Yes (London only); Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes
8. Arena Flowers: Best for sustainably sourced flowers
Price when reviewed: From £25 | Check prices at Arena Flowers
If sustainability is as important to you as quality, Arena Flowers is the one to consider when sending your next bouquet. Not only do flowers arrive well packaged and in fantastic condition, but the company also plants one tree for every bouquet sold and donates £1 to charity for every subscription ordered.
You can get your hands on everything from huge celebration bouquets and hand-tied flowers, to small sustainable gifts and potted plants. So no matter the recipient, there’s plenty to choose from. What’s more, letterbox flowers start from as little as £20, while hand-tied bouquets can be picked up from just £25 upwards.
Next-day delivery is available for most of mainland UK and costs £4 Monday-Friday or £9 on Saturdays. Sunday delivery is only available via special arrangement or on specific occasions such as Mothers’ Day.
Key details – Price range: £25 to £90; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: No