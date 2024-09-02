NordVPN Review: An Excellent VPN for Almost Anyone

Aside from finding and connecting to servers, all the client’s controls are found in the Settings view. Nice clear switches let you enable or disable auto-connect, and configure features like the kill switch and split tunneling. There’s also an option to block ads and malicious websites, to speed up and streamline your browsing experience. The recently added Meshnet feature lets you easily share files and play games over the internet with other computers running the software.

The one thing that’s notably missing is any kind of built-in performance or testing tools but, overall, it’s a clean interface that presents a good spread of features in a way that’s logical and largely consistent across platforms.

NordVPN review: How fast is it?

We tried out NordVPN on a Windows 11 laptop connected to fiber and we were impressed with its speed. Without the VPN enabled, the Google Speed Test tool reported a download rate of 376Mbits/sec. We then connected to a nearby server in London (we ran these tests from the UK), which dropped the speed to 309Mbits/sec. That’s a hell of a lot of bandwidth – in our recent tests, we’ve only seen HMA and IPVanish having less of an impact on network speed.

Even when we switched to a more remote virtual location, NordVPN kept up the pace. The New York server gave us a magnificent 313Mbits/sec – the fastest download speed we’ve seen for a transatlantic VPN connection.