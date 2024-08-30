ExpressVPN review: A Great, User-Friendly VPN for Privacy and Location Spoofing

ExpressVPN review: Is it good for video streaming?

ExpressVPN is more than fast enough to stream 4K video from anywhere in the world, and it’s one of the best VPN services around for accessing geo-blocked content. We’ve been testing the software for several years now from our base in England, and, in all that time, it’s consistently provided access to the US libraries of Disney+ and Netflix from a laptop browser. It will even get you into Hulu, a rare thing indeed.

Meanwhile, picking a UK server enabled us to watch programmes from BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, and Now TV – which means you can use ExpressVPN to keep up with your favorite British shows or sports events.

All of these services work perfectly on both Windows and Android, so you can watch your shows however you like. The only catch is that, as usual, there’s no way to watch Amazon Prime Video content from a different country since Amazon uses your billing address rather than your IP address to detect your region.

ExpressVPN review: Is it secure?

ExpressVPN is headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, so it’s outside of the jurisdiction of the UK, the EU, the US and anyone else who might want to spy on your activity. Like most VPNs, it maintains a zero-log policy, and even goes so far as to store session information in RAM, so it’s never written to a hard disk. That means that if someone were to seize or break into its servers, there should be no record of your past online activity. It’s also possible to pay for the service with Bitcoin, so your VPN subscription can’t even be linked back to your bank account.

If that’s not reassuring enough, ExpressVPN was independently audited in 2022, providing confirmation that its privacy policy is effective and is implemented in practice.

At the client end, your privacy is protected by a kill switch feature that automatically cuts all internet access if the connection to the VPN is lost, ensuring not one bit of traffic gets accidentally routed via your ISP. There’s also an auto-connect option, which activates the VPN as soon as you connect to an untrusted network – though sadly this is only available on Android and isn’t supported in the Windows client. The closest you get is the option to start the VPN as soon as you log in.

We do have a few reservations. There’s no double-VPN feature to provide an additional degree of anonymity between you and the content you want to access. As we’ve mentioned, auto-activation features are limited on Windows, so you’ll need to remember to turn the VPN on as needed, or keep it permanently enabled.