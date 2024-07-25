Best VPN 2024: Tried and Tested VPNs for Speed, Streaming, and Privacy

Why you should trust us

Dr Darien Graham-Smith has been reviewing consumer security products and services for more than 15 years. The author of PC Pro’s Ultimate Guide to Internet Security (2012), his recommendations combine objective testing with personal experience. He installs and uses every security suite and VPN, so he knows exactly what to look for – and what to avoid.

Read about how we test VPNs and our test results at the bottom of this page.

The best VPNs for speed, streaming, and privacy in 2024

1. NordVPN: Best jack-of-all-trades VPN

Price when reviewed: From $3.99/mth (two-year subscription) | Check prices at NordVPN

NordVPN has long been our top VPN recommendation, and that’s because it delivers everything most people are likely to want from a VPN. The interface is flexible and friendly, partnering a graphical server map with a quick-access searchable list – and if you dig into the settings, you’ll find some useful advanced features such as split tunneling and malware blocking.

Performance is excellent: in our latest tests, NordVPN offered up browsing speeds of over 300Mbits/sec even when connected via a server in New York. Video streaming capabilities are very strong, too, with NordVPN effortlessly unblocking almost every US and UK streaming service we tried. We did, however, have to switch to the mobile iPlayer app to watch BBC content, as the site didn’t work in our desktop browser.

Finally, NordVPN boasts impeccable security credentials. It’s based in Panama, and its no-logs policy is independently audited by PwC. With servers in 59 different countries, you’re sure to find a connection that suits you, and there are also dedicated servers for anonymous file sharing over BitTorrent. Overall, NordVPN is a great deal.

Read our full NordVPN review

Key specs – Independent no-logs audit: Yes; Maximum simultaneous connections: 6; 24/7 customer support: Yes; Streaming service access: Yes; Money-back guarantee: 30 days; Based in: Panama