Hotspot Shield Review: A Fast, Fully Featured VPN That Will Suit Most People’s Needs

Most VPNs use standard connection protocols, such as IKEv2 or WireGuard, but Hotspot Shield has its own system: Hydra. The publisher claims that this makes it the fastest VPN around, while still providing unbreakable security courtesy of 2,048-bit RSA encryption. As we’ll see in our tests below, Hotspot Shield really does race ahead of most competing VPNs.

And that isn’t all Hotspot Shield has going for it. The interface has been revamped several times over the past few years, and the latest release of the Windows client has a smart white-on-black design, providing a wealth of connection information in a clean and accessible layout. But how does it measure up in terms of performance and value for money? We take a look

Hotspot Shield VPN review: What do you get for your money?

You can use Hotspot Shield for free, but this comes with several limitations. Only servers in the US are available to free users; you can only connect one device at a time; you’re limited to 500MB of data transfer per day; plus you’ll see adverts while browsing.

Paying customers get a much better experience. Pricing starts at $13 for a rolling monthly subscription that removes all restrictions and adverts, allowing you to choose from the full range of servers and letting you connect from up to 10 devices at once.

If you’re willing to sign up for an annual subscription then you can save a fair amount of money: it costs $96, equivalent to $7.99/mth. It isn’t the cheapest VPN we’ve seen – CyberGhost costs $56 for 26 months, for example – but it’s still fairly reasonable for what you get.

It’s quite easy to use. You can connect or disconnect by clicking or tapping the big button in the middle of the window, while the location browser lets you choose from servers in more than 80 countries, including a few specially optimized for streaming, gaming, and social networks. However, it’s a shame that you can’t bookmark your favorite servers, since the “Quick access” section shows only recent options for gaming and streaming. There’s also no indication of a server’s load or ping time until after you connect.