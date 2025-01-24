NordVPN Costs: Pricing and Plans Explained

Which is the best NordVPN plan and package for your needs? Here’s everything you need to know

NordVPN has been one of the best VPNs we’ve tested, but like ExpressVPN it isn’t the cheapest around. As with most VPNs, NordVPN’s costs vary depending on the type and the length of the plan you choose. NordVPN also runs discounts quite frequently. On its basic plan, NordVPN prices start at $13 for one month before sales tax, dropping to $4.99/mth pre-tax for the one-year plan (which is $60 per year without tax) and $3.09/mth before tax for the two-year plan ($83 before tax for the full two years).

Nord picked up a perfect five stars and a Best Buy award in our full NordVPN review – our veteran VPN expert Darien Graham-Smith described it as “a superb all-round VPN for speed and security,” praising the VPN’s privacy policies, server count, and straightforward app.

Below, we’ll explain NordVPN’s pricing and plans in more depth, including whether the VPN has a free trial and how to work out which price tier is right for you.

Check prices at NordVPN

How much does it cost?

Like many VPNs, NordVPN offers its best rates to new subscribers. Annoyingly, NordVPN excludes VAT on its pricing page, so you need to figure that in when buying.

The Basic package includes unlimited VPN use on up to 10 devices at once, plus built-in blocking of web trackers, intrusive advertisements, and malware. The monthly plan costs $13/mth before tax, while it’s $60 before tax for a one-year subscription ($4.99/mth before tax) and a two-year subscription costs $83 before tax, or $3.09/mth before tax.

Spend a little extra and you can move up to the Plus tier, which adds the NordPass password manager, a malware scanner, and a data breach alert which lets you know if your sensitive information has leaked online. This cost $14 (plus tax) on a monthly package, $72 (plus tax) for the first year of an annual subscription ($6/mth plus tax), or $108 (plus tax) for 24 months ($4.50/mth plus tax).

If you choose the top-tier Ultimate package adds a total of 1TB of secure cloud storage, shared across all your devices, with end-to-end encryption to protect your data from unauthorized access. It also adds ID theft recovery insurance to a total of $1 million and $100,000 of coverage from cyber extortion; however, you should check the fine print for details on coverage. This will set you back $16 on the monthly plan, $96 on the annual plan ($8/mth), or $162 for two years ($6.75/mth), all before tax.

Which plan is best for me?

NordVPN Basic

This tier offers all the essential VPN features needed for online security and privacy. You’ll get a secure VPN service with an ad and tracker blocker plus malware protection. It’s ideal as a basic package, but lacks more advanced features like data breach alerts, a cross-platform password manager, and next-gen VPN encryption. If you need a basic VPN for location spoofing, torrenting, and keeping your traffic hidden from your ISP, this plan is for you.

NordVPN Plus

As well as all the features delivered in the Standard package, the Plus tier comes with a data breach scanner, an advanced security feature that can trawl the internet to check if your personal information – including email addresses, passwords, or credit card details – have been exposed in a data breach. Also included is a cross-platform password management feature that allows you to synchronize and back up your passwords in an encrypted vault that’s easily accessible across all your devices. This package is a fantastic option for anybody that wants a password manager as well as a VPN.

NordVPN Ultimate

This is the most comprehensive NordVPN package which includes all the features available in the Standard and Plus tiers, as well as 1TB of secure cloud storage and ID theft recovery insurance to a total of $1 million and $100,000 of coverage from cyber extortion (though we recommend you read the fine print on all this as exclusions may apply). We like this plan for anybody that wants full protection while online.

Each package’s costs and features are summarized below:

Plan NordVPN Ultimate NordVPN Plus NordVPN Basic 24 months $6.75/mth $4.50/mth $3.09/mth 12 months $8/mth $6/mth $4.99/mth One month $16/mth $14/mth $13/mth Features Malware protection Yes Yes Yes Tracker and ad blocker Yes Yes Yes Cross-platform password manager Yes Yes No Data breach scanner Yes Yes No 1TB cloud storage Yes No No Next-generation file encryption Yes No No Cyber insurance Yes No No

Check prices at NordVPN

How secure is it?

NordVPN is one of our favorite VPNs for speed and security. Operating from Panama, the company has over 6,000 ultra-fast servers in 111 countries. There’s 24/7 customer support via live chat and email in case you need help installing the app or connecting to a specific server.

When you open the NordVPN app on Windows and Android, you’re presented with a map of the world, allowing you to pick a server by clicking and dragging around. NordVPN offers numerous servers specifically dedicated to torrenting (though violating copyright is strictly against its terms of service) and you can stream video from services worldwide.

As well as the privacy features mentioned earlier, NordVPN has a handy split tunneling feature, which lets you choose which programs or apps use the VPN connection and which don’t. There’s also a kill switch and double VPN for an added layer of security.

For encryption, NordVPN uses the widely recommended AES as its standard, also offering three different VPN protocols: IKeV2, OpenVPN, and NordLynx (a custom protocol built on WireGuard), which are among the most secure you can find in the industry today.

Other features include a static IP address and auto-activation for specific networks, as well as compatibility with multiple devices and platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Chrome OS, NAS devices, Raspberry Pi machines, and more.

Is there a free trial?

NordVPN isn’t available as a free trial but there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the service and want to cancel.