Best Noise-Canceling Headphones 2024: Tried and Tested Options for Every Budget

Active noise-cancelation is a much smarter process using clever technology to reduce ambient noise so nothing disturbs your listening. The only downside of the technology is that it’s rather expensive, though we’re seeing more affordable options emerging. If you can’t stretch your budget to a pair of ANC headphones, you may want to take a look at our roundup of the best Bluetooth headphones and best headphones for some less pricey alternatives.

What style of noise-canceling headphones should I buy?

Noise-canceling headphones come in all shapes and sizes, and their ability to passively block out ambient sound varies greatly from style to style.

Over-ear headphones of the closed-back variety offer the best passive noise-cancelation as their earcups are sealed and envelop your ears. Open-back over-ear headphones actively let sound in, so you won’t find any noise-canceling headphones with an open-back design.

On-ear headphones let some sound in owing to the way they sit on your ears. This doesn’t make ANC redundant, but there aren’t nearly as many on-ear headphones with ANC as there are over-ear options.

In-ear headphones do passive noise-cancelation slightly differently: they use silicone eartips to seal your ear canals and isolate sound that way. There are some in-ear noise-canceling headphones that use an open-fit design – where the earpieces rest just inside your ears – but we recommend you steer clear of these if you’re after decent ANC as they let too much sound in.

Ultimately, the style you choose will be the one you find most comfortable and practical for the conditions in which you plan to use your noise-canceling headphones.

How does active noise-cancelation work?

ANC relies on a combination of outward-facing microphones built into the headphones and clever digital signal processing. The microphones constantly listen to the ambient sound around you, while the digital signal processor takes that audio and plays the exact inverse of that sound alongside your music. The result is that those outside noises are effectively canceled out, allowing you to enjoy your music as it was meant to be heard.

ANC is a very impressive technology, but it doesn’t completely eliminate every type of background noise. As high frequencies have a much shorter wavelength than lower tones, they’re harder to eliminate in real-time. The technology is most effective at blocking out lower-frequency sounds, such as the rumble of airplane engines.

What are the benefits of noise-canceling headphones?

Noise-canceling headphones don’t just help you enjoy your music; they can protect your hearing, too. Without noise-canceling technology, the only way to drown out ambient noise is to crank up the volume. Done on a regular basis, this can lead to permanent hearing damage. Noise-canceling headphones let you listen at lower volumes, reducing the impact on your eardrums.

ANC is also useful if you have hypersensitivity, hyperacusis, or a similar health condition, as the technology can help reduce the strain on your ears.

It’s worth noting that ANC can affect the overall sound quality of your headphones because the noise-canceling wave can interfere with the frequencies in what you’re listening to. The effect is usually minimal, though, and preferable to putting up with background noise. You might also hear a slight high-pitched hiss in the background when nothing is playing – but again, it’s a small price to pay for the ability to enjoy your music untroubled by intrusive external sounds.

