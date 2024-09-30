Best Noise-Canceling Headphones 2024: Tried and Tested Options for Every Budget
The best noise-canceling headphones you can buy – of every style, and at every price – tested and selected by audio experts
The best noise-canceling headphones – often called active noise-canceling or ANC headphones – are the only way to enjoy tunes, podcasts, movies, and TV shows free from the distracting noise of the outside world. And their popularity is such that they’re now available in various styles, at all sorts of prices.
At Expert Reviews we’ve assembled a team of audio experts with decades of experience between them. We’ve tested hundreds of pairs of headphones, at every price and of every style, and have compiled a list of our favorite noise-canceling options to help you buy the pair that will suit your requirements and your budget.
So it doesn’t matter if you want a pair of noise-canceling headphones to use on your commute, in the office, or to enjoy your favorite tunes without cranking up the volume to drown out the rest of the world. In our buying guide below, you’ll find out how ANC headphones work, what to look for and our picks of the best noise-canceling headphones to suit you based on the most rigorous testing.
Best noise-canceling headphones: At a glance
|Best noise-canceling headphones overall
|Sony WH-1000XM5 (~$348)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best noise-canceling earbuds
|Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (~$299)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best budget noise-canceling headphones
|Anker Soundcore Life Q30 (~$80)
|Check price at Amazon
|The smartest noise-canceling earbuds
|Sony WF-1000XM5 (~$232)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test the best noise-canceling headphones
Our testing of noise-canceling headphones focuses on two key areas: audio quality and sound attenuation.
To test audio quality, we listen to a broad range of content across multiple platforms and whichever connection types the headphones in question support. This content includes music from Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, videos from YouTube, and TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus. We test across the full range of supported Bluetooth codecs and audio formats and explore any audio options a pair of headphones may have, such as in-app presets and customizable equalizers.
These audio tests are undertaken in a range of environments, as are those focusing on the effectiveness of active noise cancelation. At-home tests with kettles and washing machines are used to assess a pair of headphones’ ability to dampen the impact of common household appliances, and we’ll also test headphones in noisy public environments such as crowded streets, train stations, and our bustling office. We try out every single ANC option, including various levels of attenuation and transparency modes where available, and run side-by-side comparisons with similarly priced models for context.
Sound quality and attenuation aren’t the only things we test, however. We evaluate build quality and comfort by wearing the headphones for extended periods of time, while headphones with an IP rating will be exposed to rain and sweat. We keep a close eye on playing time to assess manufacturers’ battery life claims. ANC headphones with microphones are used on calls – both over the phone and using web platforms such as Zoom and Teams – while we also make audio recordings to better assess voice pickup and background noise reduction.
READ NEXT: Best Bluetooth Headphones
The best noise-canceling headphones you can buy in 2024
1. Sony WH-1000XM5: Best noise-canceling headphones overall
Price when reviewed: $348 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… premium performance, smart features
- Not so great for… foldability, water resistance
Although the fifth-generation model of Sony’s flagship over-ear headphones look rather different to their predecessors, they demonstrate all the same qualities, with a few notable upgrades. They deliver greater detail across the frequency spectrum, external sound is attenuated more effectively, and the new “noiseless” design is supremely comfortable.
Add a whole host of useful features such as Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention mode, Speak-to-Chat, wear detection, and DSEE Extreme upscaling, and you have a pair of noise-canceling headphones that tick just about every box. We say “just about”, as the WH-1000XM5 have no water resistance, so they aren’t cut out for gym use, and can’t be folded, which will be off-putting for some.
Despite those minor grumbles, the XM5 are the new undisputed noise-canceling kings. Their predecessors the WH-1000XM4 still remain a viable option, however, and are a more budget-friendly option.
Key specs – Headphone type: Over-ear headphones, built-in microphone, touch controls; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3,5mm jack; Weight: 8.8oz; Cord length: 3.9ft
2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: Best noise-canceling earbuds
Price when reviewed: $299 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… class-leading ANC, comfort
- Not so great for… no wireless charging or multipoint connectivity
The QC Ultra Earbuds offer the best noise cancelation of any true wireless earbuds we’ve tested, reducing the impact of external sound by an incredible degree. They get closer to achieving silent listening conditions than their peers and they sound fantastic, too. Snapdragon Sound support unlocks high-resolution streaming on compatible Android devices, and Bose’s new Immersive Audio modes enhance immersion considerably, regardless of the type of content you’re consuming and the platform it’s on.
The Ultra Earbuds are also extremely comfortable to wear, have responsive touch controls and sport the same streamlined design as their predecessors, the QC Earbuds II. The absence of Bluetooth multipoint and wireless charging is frustrating, but these are the buds to buy if you want class-leading ANC.
Key specs – Headphone type: True wireless earbuds, built-in microphone, touch controls; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3; Weight: 0.2oz per earbud, 2.1oz charging case; Cord length: N/A
3. Anker Soundcore Life Q30: Best budget noise-canceling headphones
Price when reviewed: $80 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… battery life, customisation options
- Not so great for… audio balance on the default sound profile
The Life Q30 may not be the best-looking noise-canceling headphones around, but they’ve got a lot going for them. Their ANC is highly effective given their budget price, and there are three modes available catering for different circumstances: Transport, Indoors, and Outdoors, all of which successfully help mitigate environmental sound.
The Soundcore companion app that lets you freely switch between those modes is one of the most comprehensive around, with 22 different EQ presets to choose from and an eight-band graphic equalizer to create your own EQ. Those audio customization options are particularly welcome as the Life Q30’s default sound profile is overly bassy to the point where the earcups vibrate and things sound rather muddy. But tone the low end down a bit and things start to sound much better.
The Life Q30 also have an outstanding battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC turned on. With that stamina, impressive noise-canceling capabilities, and audio you can tweak to suit your own preferences, the Life Q30 are the ultimate budget ANC headphones.
Key specs – Headphone type: Over-ear, built-in microphone, touch and physical controls; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack plug; Weight: 9.3oz; Cord length: 3.9ft
4. Sony WF-1000XM5: The smartest noise-canceling earbuds
Price when reviewed: $232 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… personalization options, smart features
- Not so great for… not especially affordable
The WF-1000XM5 may not be as effective at attenuating external sound as Bose’s flagship earbuds, but they have smarts on their side. Using Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control, the XM5 can adjust your level of noise-cancelation based on where you are and what you’re doing. This worked incredibly well during testing and proved useful in all manner of situations.
The buds are comfortable and sound good too, though the step up in sound quality between them and the XM4 isn’t as obvious as it was between those buds and the third-gen model. Still, their new, more compact design is a big hit, and the XM5 offer an impressive range of features and functionality to customize your experience. If you’re after best-in-class ANC buy the Bose instead, but for a top-tier all-round experience, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WF-1000XM5.
Key specs – Headphone type: True wireless earbuds, built-in microphone, touch controls; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Weight: 0.2oz per earbud, 1.4oz charging case; Cable length: N/A
5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Best noise-canceling earbuds for Bluetooth specification
Price when reviewed: $209 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… connectivity options, premium build and finish
- Not so great for… assertive sound
Many true wireless earbuds support various Bluetooth codecs and sound platforms, but the Momentum True Wireless 4 have them all beat. They’re the first earbuds we’ve tested to use Bluetooth 5.4, and boast SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, and LC3 compatibility. There’s also support for LE Audio and Snapdragon Sound, meaning you’re guaranteed an optimal audio experience regardless of the device you’re streaming from.
The buds are also among the first to support Auracast features; these aren’t available just yet, but will be added via a firmware update in the coming months. When this happens you’ll be able to use your phone to broadcast public audio streams (like those on a TV in a bar) directly to your earbuds. That’s incredibly handy and helps set an already highly impressive pair of noise-cancelers apart from the crowd.
Key specs – Headphone type: True wireless earbuds, built-in microphone, touch controls; Plug type: N/A; Weight: 0.2oz per earbud, 2.3oz charging case; Cord length: N/A
How to choose the best noise-canceling headphones for you
With prices starting from around $50 and soaring to well over $400, there’s a pair of noise-canceling headphones out there for everyone, no matter their budget. But which style is right for you and what features should you look for? The answers to both of those questions can be found in the buying guide below.
What types of noise cancelation are there?
Headphones can feature two types of noise cancelation: active and passive. Passive noise-cancelation simply means physically blocking out external noises. It’s often referred to as “sound isolation”, and the style of headphones you choose will have a significant impact on how effective it is.
Active noise-cancelation is a much smarter process using clever technology to reduce ambient noise so nothing disturbs your listening. The only downside of the technology is that it’s rather expensive, though we’re seeing more affordable options emerging. If you can’t stretch your budget to a pair of ANC headphones, you may want to take a look at our roundup of the best Bluetooth headphones and best headphones for some less pricey alternatives.
What style of noise-canceling headphones should I buy?
Noise-canceling headphones come in all shapes and sizes, and their ability to passively block out ambient sound varies greatly from style to style.
Over-ear headphones of the closed-back variety offer the best passive noise-cancelation as their earcups are sealed and envelop your ears. Open-back over-ear headphones actively let sound in, so you won’t find any noise-canceling headphones with an open-back design.
On-ear headphones let some sound in owing to the way they sit on your ears. This doesn’t make ANC redundant, but there aren’t nearly as many on-ear headphones with ANC as there are over-ear options.
In-ear headphones do passive noise-cancelation slightly differently: they use silicone eartips to seal your ear canals and isolate sound that way. There are some in-ear noise-canceling headphones that use an open-fit design – where the earpieces rest just inside your ears – but we recommend you steer clear of these if you’re after decent ANC as they let too much sound in.
Ultimately, the style you choose will be the one you find most comfortable and practical for the conditions in which you plan to use your noise-canceling headphones.
How does active noise-cancelation work?
ANC relies on a combination of outward-facing microphones built into the headphones and clever digital signal processing. The microphones constantly listen to the ambient sound around you, while the digital signal processor takes that audio and plays the exact inverse of that sound alongside your music. The result is that those outside noises are effectively canceled out, allowing you to enjoy your music as it was meant to be heard.
ANC is a very impressive technology, but it doesn’t completely eliminate every type of background noise. As high frequencies have a much shorter wavelength than lower tones, they’re harder to eliminate in real-time. The technology is most effective at blocking out lower-frequency sounds, such as the rumble of airplane engines.
What are the benefits of noise-canceling headphones?
Noise-canceling headphones don’t just help you enjoy your music; they can protect your hearing, too. Without noise-canceling technology, the only way to drown out ambient noise is to crank up the volume. Done on a regular basis, this can lead to permanent hearing damage. Noise-canceling headphones let you listen at lower volumes, reducing the impact on your eardrums.
ANC is also useful if you have hypersensitivity, hyperacusis, or a similar health condition, as the technology can help reduce the strain on your ears.
It’s worth noting that ANC can affect the overall sound quality of your headphones because the noise-canceling wave can interfere with the frequencies in what you’re listening to. The effect is usually minimal, though, and preferable to putting up with background noise. You might also hear a slight high-pitched hiss in the background when nothing is playing – but again, it’s a small price to pay for the ability to enjoy your music untroubled by intrusive external sounds.